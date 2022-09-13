scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

5 Ayurvedic practices that ‘can change your life’

These changes can be adapted easily, Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram

workoutThese basic lifestyle changes can do wonders to your physical and mental health (Source: Getty Images)

Hectic work schedules coupled with erratic sleep cycles and unhealthy food habits can take a toll on our mental and physical health. But making certain small yet healthy lifestyle changes, like a 30 minutes walk or eating on time, can make a significant difference to one’s overall well-being. As such, Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to share Ayurvedic lifestyle tips that “can change your life”.

“Usually, people ask me to share tips for following an Ayurvedic lifestyle. Today, I will be sharing four easily adaptable practices for you,” she captioned the post.

1. 30-40 minutes workout- The importance of physical fitness cannot be stressed enough. Whether for weight loss or overall health, one must exercise every day. Echoing the same, Dr Nitika suggested exercising for “at least 30-40 minutes to maintain your body health.”

Also Read | |Ayurveda lifestyle tips: Mira Kapoor shares the dos and don’ts

2. Have a light dinner- Dinner is the last meal of the day, hence, it is very important to pay extra attention to what one eats at that time. Dr Kohli suggested eating a light dinner by 7 pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli) 

3. Avoid cold water- Dr Kohli suggested drinking hot water instead of cold water. Earlier, sharing the benefits of warm water she had mentioned: “Traditional and alternative streams of medicine have often linked hot water to better health, so perhaps it’s time to make the switch.” From relieving congestion, constipation, and menstrual pain, warm water can be beneficial for our health, she added.

Also Read | |Is drinking ice-cold water bad for overall health?

4. Start sleeping by 10 pm- A good quality sleep of eight to nine hours is a must. Previously in an interview with indianexpress.com Dr Paritosh Baghel, consultant physician & specialist-Internal Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, suggested that the ideal sleeping time be 10 pm, and waking-up time as 6 am (broadly in sync with sunrise and sunset). “We sleep the soundest between 2 am and 4 am, so ensuring you sleep well within time is important. However, if you don’t manage to sleep at an appropriate hour, you will have the urge to sleep between 1 pm to 3 pm, impacting your work during the daytime,” he added.

