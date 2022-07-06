Ayurvedic practitioner shares herbs that will help manage diabetes

July 6, 2022 5:30:30 pm
Many traditional Indian herbs and spices come packed with benefits that can help manage health conditions like the common cold, flu to even blood sugar levels if consumed under expert guidance.
Considering the increase in diabetes patients in India, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to explain how the lifestyle condition can be managed by introducing certain herbs and spices to one’s diet.
“I’ve been consulting many diabetic patients lately, and here are some of the herbs that have given me miraculous results in reducing the sugar levels by improving the efficacy of the pancreas and insulin sensitivity,” Dr Bhavsar wrote on Instagram.
Here are some of the herbs that can help, according to her.
Guduchi/Giloy: Bitter in taste but best for immunity, sugar levels, cough/cold, liver, spleen, etc.
Amla and turmeric: The combination of equal quantities of amla and turmeric is known as Nisha Amalki. It is one of the best among the many anti-diabetic formulations.
Triphala, manjistha and gokshur are wonderful detoxing herbs for liver and kidneys, she said.
Trikatu: Shunthi, pippali and marich are anti-diabetic spices. They improve metabolism as well.
Neem and Madhunadhini/Gudmar: They are wonderful, bitter herbs that help reduce sugar levels.
Ashwagandha: It helps reduce stress, fatigue, improve immunity, and insulin sensitivity at the same time.
Few other herbs that are also useful in diabetes are curry leaves, moringa, cinnamon, fenugreek, Arjun etc, she shared, adding that all of these herbs are best for diabetes, can be used as single herbs or in combination.
It all depends on what suits you “and works best for you. To figure that out, consult an ayurvedic practitioner. Please do not self-medicate,” she advised.
