From fighting dengue to diabetes: The many health benefits of ayurvedic herb giloy

A versatile herb, giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) helps in the treatment of many health problems. Rich in nutrients, giloy is used to manufacture many herbal, ayurvedic and modern medicines. Its stem is considered highly effective because if its high nutritional content and the alkaloids found in it. Other bio-chemical substances found in giloy include steroids, flavonoids, lignants, carbohydrates and so on.

As per ayurveda, giloy can be consumed in the form of a decoction, powder or even juice. Known to be anthelmintic, anti-arthritic, anti-periodic, anti-pyretic, anti-pruritic, blood-purifier and anti-diabetic, giloy is considered to have calming effects. “It is also known to boost memory power,” Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda tells indianexpress.com

Additionally, giloy is also considered as an effective remedy in increasing the platelet count especially in cases of dengue.

How to consume giloy

Take 2-3 grams of giloy powder twice a day, or consume 5-10 ml of giloy juice or half a cup of decoction drink (which is fresh giloy stem about the length of thumb boiled until it reduces to half), recommends Dr Chauhan.

Benefits

Giloy for dengue fever

Take a feet long giloy stalk and extract its juice. Mix this with seven tulsi leaves. Boil them in water for a few minutes. This drink is known to help increase platelet count of dengue patients. However, it is advisable to consult a physician before taking it.

Giloy for boosting immunity, digestion, and treating chronic fever

Take a few giloy leaves and boil them in 400 ml water till the water is reduced to half. Strain this water. Add 2-3 pinches of long pepper (pippali) and mix well. Consume this dose (about 10-15 ml) twice a day. It should be taken before food with 1 tbsp of honey. This concoction helps provide relief from chronic fever, cough and associated anorexia. It also prevents constipation.

Management of diabetes

Giloy is said to be useful in managing Type-2 diabetes as it helps in the production of insulin. Giloy also acts as a hypoglycaemic agent that helps manage diabetes well. This agent may also help in lowering blood sugar levels as it burns excess glucose. As per 2012-study by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), giloy has significant anti-diabetic activity.

“Yes, giloy can be used in diabetes. Indian texts of ayurveda call giloy Madhunashini, which in Sanskrit literally means ‘destroyer of sugar’. In many ayurvedic hospitals, giloy is the drug of choice in diabetic retinopathy along with vasa where we perform the putpaka (a panchkarma procedure) to prevent as well as reverse diabetic retinopathy,” explained Dr Neeraj Jaswal, senior ayurvedic physician at Art of Living’s Sri Sri Tattva Panchkarma.

“There is some unique connection between bitter items and diabetes. Since giloy is bitter in taste, it also helps control blood sugar. In Ayurveda, treatment is however recommended based on the entire body of the person, so diabetes management varies,” adds Dr Chauhan.

According to Dr Jaswal, “giloy helps reduce weight as well as is a tonic for liver and stomach which in turns helps to control sugar content in blood”. “Apart from drug of choice in diabetes, it is also very helpful in diabetic complication which are known as the diabetic neuropathy, retinopathy and nephropathy,” Dr Jaswal told indianexpress.com.

For eyes

Giloy is considered an effective remedy to improve eyesight when applied on the eyes. It is also used in panchkarma.

For skin

Giloy juice with juices of neem, amla or aloe vera helps flush out toxins and make your skin better in just 15 days.