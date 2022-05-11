Here’s what Ayurveda says about consuming goat milk

Updated: May 11, 2022 5:52:22 pm
Goat milk is a commonly consumed dairy type. According to WebMD, around 65-72 per cent of all dairy consumed globally is goat milk. “This is partially due to the ease of keeping goats as opposed to cows in developing countries, where goat milk is an important source of calories, protein, and fats,” it stated.
It is just not a milk type that is conveniently available but also has a host of health benefits, according to Ayurveda. Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic expert, said, “Whenever a baby is born in my family, the first thing people look out for is a good source of goat milk.”
“If you ask my grandmother, she will say goat milk is great for kids but she may not know the reason why. That’s how Ayurveda has been interwoven in our culture,” she added.
Best of Express PremiumView this post on Instagram
Explaining the benefits of goat milk, Dr Radhamony said that it is important to first understand the goat. “It is lean built, always active, drinks lots of water and loves eating grass.”
“Goat milk also has similar properties,” she added as she shared the following health benefits of consuming goat milk.
*It helps keep a lean body.
*It makes you active and improves strength.
*It is good for dryness and weakness.
*It also helps subside kapha.
“Diluted goat milk with a lot of water is a good replacement for breast milk for babies. It can also help subside loose motions in babies and kids,” she added.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-