Here’s what Ayurveda says about consuming goat milk

Goat milk is a commonly consumed dairy type. According to WebMD, around 65-72 per cent of all dairy consumed globally is goat milk. “This is partially due to the ease of keeping goats as opposed to cows in developing countries, where goat milk is an important source of calories, protein, and fats,” it stated.

It is just not a milk type that is conveniently available but also has a host of health benefits, according to Ayurveda. Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic expert, said, “Whenever a baby is born in my family, the first thing people look out for is a good source of goat milk.”

“If you ask my grandmother, she will say goat milk is great for kids but she may not know the reason why. That’s how Ayurveda has been interwoven in our culture,” she added.

Explaining the benefits of goat milk, Dr Radhamony said that it is important to first understand the goat. “It is lean built, always active, drinks lots of water and loves eating grass.”

“Goat milk also has similar properties,” she added as she shared the following health benefits of consuming goat milk.

*It helps keep a lean body.

*It makes you active and improves strength.

*It is good for dryness and weakness.

*It also helps subside kapha.

“Diluted goat milk with a lot of water is a good replacement for breast milk for babies. It can also help subside loose motions in babies and kids,” she added.

