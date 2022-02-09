Ayurveda alert: Consume these foods for good eye health

With screen time only increasing amid the pandemic, it has become extremely essential to take care of one’s eyes. While it is important to reduce exposure to blue light, practice eye exercises and go for regular checkups, what if we tell you that there are certain foods that can also help makes your eyes healthy?

According to Dr Aiswarya Santhosh, an Ayurveda practitioner, foods like ghee, amla, raisins, rock salt, and triphala must be consumed for better eye health and eyesight.

Also Read | Why Ayurveda suggests soaking almonds overnight and eating them without the skin

In a post on Instagram, she explained why each of these foods are essential.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Aiswarya Santhosh, Ayurveda (@ayurvedic_healing)

*Having Triphala powder mixed with ghee and honey at night is very good for eye health.

*Amla is loaded with a high percentage of vitamin C, nearly 20 times more than orange. Vitamin C plays a significant role in maintaining retinal cells, and in promoting healthy capillaries.

*Amla is chakshushya in nature, which means it is very good for the eyes. It is especially good in cases of diabetic retinopathy.

*Rock salt is the only salt that is good for eye health. So try using rock salt for cooking.

*The polyphenolic phytonutrients in raisins help get rid of the free radicals that harm vision and cause degeneration of the eye muscles. This helps to improve vision and overall health of the eyes.

“Raisins are very pitta balancing in nature. As eye is a pitta sthana, having raisins helps to maintain good eye health,” she said.

*Good honey is also chakshushya in quality, and helps promote eye health.

*Having plain ghee, according to your digestive power, is good for the eyes. There are many medicated ghee, especially formulated for eye health, in Ayurveda.

She, however, cautions against consuming triphala powder for long periods.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!