What does Ayurveda say about coffee consumption?

Many of us start our day with a cup of coffee and end up consuming six to seven cups throughout the day. But it must be noted that excessive consumption can lead to various health troubles. So, if you are a coffee lover who just cannot do without their daily quota of the beverage, read on to know what Ayurveda suggests.

According to Dr Aparna Padmanabhan, coffee is a stimulant that should be taken in limit. She lists reasons to be mindful about its consumption in an Instagram post.

*Best to avoid on empty stomach as it can trigger acidity

*Dilute with milk if you have anxiety/acidity/excess dryness

*Good to add a spoonful of ghee to black coffee to counter excess dryness

*Avoid coffee after 3 pm if you have disturbed sleep

*Avoid if going through menopause, skin diseases, restlessness

“Coffee has a lot of ‘rajas’ or activating energy. So, if you have lethargy, it’s good to have a cup in the morning between 8-10 am,” she mentioned.

*Avoid it as a mid meal drink as it can dampen the digestion and you won’t be hungry for your meal.

What’s your daily intake like?

