Man sleeps for 300 days a year due to Axis Hypersomnia; know about this rare condition

A man from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district reportedly sleeps for 20-25 days a month, or 300 days a year, due to a rare medical condition called Axis Hypersomnia. Dubbed as a real-life ‘Kumbhakarna’ by villagers, Purkharam, 42, a resident of Bhadwa village, is able to operate his grocery shop just five days a month, reported Zee News.

According to the report, his condition was diagnosed 23 years ago and has impacted his life in such a way that his family members have to bathe and feed him while he is asleep.

Axis Hypersomnia can be described as a chronic neurological sleep disorder that leads to daytime sleepiness and/or long sleep hours (more than 9-10 hours in 24-hours)

According to a study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), hypersomnia, a complaint of excessive daytime sleep or sleepiness, affects four to six per cent of the population, with an impact on the everyday life of the patient.

Causes

You can encounter this problem due to sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, being obese, drug or alcohol use, a head injury, using certain medications, having depression or there could also be a genetic reason behind it, said Dr Navneet Kaur, general physician, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, Delhi.

Symptoms

If you are one who suffers from this condition, you probably struggle to wake up, despite setting multiple alarms and have difficulty getting up from the bed (known as sleep inertia). Such individuals may start the day feeling groggy — referred to as sleep drunk — and can also experience brain fog, reduced attention span, frustration, irritation, anxiety, and depression, said Dr Pradeep Mahajan, regenerative medicine researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

Diagnosis

If you keep experiencing this problem on a regular basis, it is advised to consult a doctor. “The doctor will monitor your sleeping habits and ask questions like, when do you wake up, do you tend to fall asleep during the day, do you have emotional problems etc. Following this, the expert will advise blood tests, computed tomography (CT) scans, and a sleep test called polysomnography which is a comprehensive test used to diagnose sleep disorders,” said Dr Mahajan.

Delaying treatment can also lead to consequences in later life. “Make sure that you adhere to a proper sleep routine to stay fresh. Do not take this lightly at all. Do not get bogged down, you will surely be able to manage this condition with timely intervention,” said Dr Kaur.

Treatment and prevention

According to Dr Mahajan, the treatment can be based on medications and antidepressants. He added that to prevent this condition, one should stay away from caffeine. “Do not consume alcohol just before sleeping as it can interfere with your sleep,” he said.

