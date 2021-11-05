‘Viruddha Ahara’: Avoid these incompatible food combinations to stay healthy

It is rightly said, “you are what you eat”. However, you also need to be mindful while eating healthy as certain food combinations can disturb the gut and lead to several health issues.

As per Ayurveda, every food item possesses distinct energy, taste and effect on the body. Thus, you need to be careful while consuming some food items together. Ayurvedic doctor Dr Dixa Bhavsar, recently, shared some food combinations that you should avoid.

“The literal meaning of word viruddha is opposite. So, food combinations that may have — opposite properties (fish and milk); opposite activities on the tissues (fruit and milk); may exert some unwanted effect on the body when processed in a particular form (honey when heated); may exert undesirable effects, when combined in certain proportion (equal amount of pure honey & ghee); may have unwanted effect if consumed at wrong time (eating curd at night) are known as Viruddha Ahara,” she explained.

Milk and fish

Milk should not be eaten with fish as the two foods are incompatible. Milk is cold and fish has a heating property. Combining the two vitiates the blood and causes obstruction of the body’s channels (called srotas).

“Salt and milk together is another combination that should be avoided due to antagonistic qualities in the two,” Dr Bhavsar said.

Fruits and milk

Banana should not be eaten with milk, curds, or buttermilk because the combination can diminish digestion and produce toxins in the body. Eating this combination can also lead to cold, cough, and allergies.

Heated honey

Heating honey destroys the enzymes that support the digestive process, hence producing ama (toxins) in the body when consumed.

Equal quantities of ghee and honey

Don’t mix equal quantities of ghee and honey as they have opposite reactions in the body — honey has a heating, drying, scraping action, whereas ghee has a cooling, moisturising quality.

“When eating ghee and honey together, mix in a larger quantity of one or the other,” she suggested.

Eating curd at night

Curds (yoghurt, cheese, cottage cheese) are ideal to eat in winter, but should not be consumed at night. According to Ayurvedic text Caraka-Samhita (sutra 225-227), “curd is generally discarded in autumn, summer, and spring.”

The Ayurvedic doctor advised to “avoid wrong and incompatible food combinations in order to reduce inflammation, avoid skin disorders, autoimmune diseases and stay healthy”.

