Ayurveda suggests avoiding these common daily mistakes to ‘improve digestion without any medicine’

It needs no retelling that gut health plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being. While it’s important to pay attention to one’s diet and physical activities to ensure proper digestion, it’s equally essential to be mindful of certain lifestyle habits that may contribute to indigestion and other gut-related issues.

As such, you must avoid some common daily mistakes, said Ayurvedic expert, Dr Dixa Bhavsa who listed five mistakes that lead to indigestion.

“Avoid these 5 common mistakes in your daily routine to improve your digestion without any medicine,” she wrote. Take a look.

Five mistakes to avoid for better digestion

Bathing right after meals

According to Ayurveda, every activity should be performed at a specific time period; doing it beyond that limit can harm the body. “It is said that one should not take bath in the next two hours of having a meal. The fire element in the body is responsible for food digestion. So when you eat, the fire element gets activated and results in increased blood circulation for effective digestion. But, when you take a shower, the body temperature goes down and results in slow digestion,” she explained.

Walking right after meals

While a brisk walk ensures good physical health, it is not suggested to walk right after meals. According to Dr Bhavsar, “Walking long distances, swimming, exercising- all these activities are vata aggravating and shall disturb digestion leading to bloating, incomplete absorption of nutrition and feeling of discomfort post meals”.

Having lunch after 2 pm

Did you know that there’s a specific time for having lunch? Ayurveda recommends having lunch in the afternoon, anytime between 12 to 2 pm when the sun is at its peak. “It is that time of the day when pitta is dominant, which helps digest food easily. For the same reason, Ayurveda considers lunch to be the most important meal of the day and recommends it to be moderate to heavy.”

Do not consume curd at night. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do not consume curd at night. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Consuming curd at night

While curd is packed with a host of health benefits, it shouldn’t be consumed at night, the expert said. “Curd is sour and sweet in taste and it increases kapha and pitta dosha in the body. During the night, there is a natural predominance of kapha in the body and having curd at this time can lead to excess kapha build up. It could also sit in the gut and make you feel constipated,” she added.

Sleeping right after meals

Don’t hit the bed immediately after your meals. According to Ayurveda, a gap of at least 3 hours between meals and sleeping time must be maintained. Explaining the same, the expert added, “During sleep, the body repairs, heals, and restores while the mind digests thoughts, emotions, and experiences from the day. If the body’s energy is diverted into physical digestion, the physical healing and mental digestive processes are halted. For this reason, Ayurveda medicine recommends that the last meal of the day be relatively light and completed three hours bed.”

