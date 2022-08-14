Avoid these five disruptors for balanced hormones

August 14, 2022 7:10:05 pm
From controlling our moods to weight, hormones are responsible for various functions in our body. They are chemical messengers needed for the overall well-being. An imbalance in hormones can lead to a number of health issues.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Diabetes type 2, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, obesity, PCOS, heavy periods, infertility, stiff joints, acne, and hirsutism (excess hair on the face) are caused by the hormonal imbalance in the body,” wrote Renu Rakheja, a nutritionist, in her Instagram post.
Hormonal imbalance is likely to be caused by a number of factors including a diet devoid of essential nutrients. The expert tells us various disruptors that mess up our hormones.
View this post on Instagram
*Sugary and processed foods increase insulin levels and cause inflammation in the body. Also, the increased insulin levels cause obesity and push up the levels of estrogen and testosterone.
*Dairy, especially milk, messes up with our hormones. It can cause inflammation in the gut and irritate the system.
*Sugar, alcohol, caffeine, stress, and lack of sleep increase cortisol levels, the stress hormone. Cortisol, which is a very dominating hormone, causes the disruption of major hormones in our body.
*Synthetic chemicals present in plastic bottles, containers, shampoos, fragrances in perfumes and deodorants, and pesticides can also cause disruptions in the functioning of hormones.
*Lack of exercise and movement that includes a sedentary lifestyle leads to a decreased amount of sex hormones. She recommends moderate exercise to decrease the stress hormone (cortisol).
What can you do to improve your hormonal health?
According to Renu, eating well-balanced, high nutrient meals with complex carbohydrates, protein, and good fats help improve hormonal health. She also suggests choosing organic foods and decreasing stress in life besides doing exercise.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
Watch: Workers hoist national flag on world’s highest arch bridge
Surat: Four of a family die in car-truck collision
New Maharashtra ministers get portfolios; Shinde retains urban devpt, Fadnavis bags home, finance
Space news weekly recap: SSLV maiden flight troubles to SpaceX replacing Russia
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation in Karnataka’s Hassan
‘Fearless’ Zendaya to take centerstage at Valentino’s Pink PP ad campaign
By the Book: Two children’s books that pay homage to the makers of modern India
Maharashtra Commission for Women asks Pune Police Commissioner to probe video of senior inspector assaulting a person
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee brand, comes to India with two outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, ‘missing’ Nehru
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable friend