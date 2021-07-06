7 tips to avoid pain and injury while working from home

A lot of us face pain and discomfort when working long hours from home. (source: Pixabay)

Many of us have been working from home for almost two years now. While it is one of the basic things one can do to keep the virus at bay, the new setup has also led to many people experiencing pains and sprains, especially in the neck and back regions.

Dr Sheetal Rane, head-physiotherapist at Bhatia Hospital, said, “Most offices already have the awareness and knowledge as to what serves as a healthy workstation, but at home, things are different and we don’t always follow the best of practices.”

This, she said, has led to people facing neck issues, carpal tunnel syndrome, and even cervical disc problems.

“The biggest reason people end up having severe pains while working is because they ignore proper procedure and posture as a precaution and only start worrying about their body when it starts to hurt,” she told indianexpress.com.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when working from home, as advised by Dr Rane:

Take breaks: Take a break for a few minutes every hour to relieve fatigue and disc stress.

Don’t work in the same position: Sitting for long hours with your knees bent and your spine and shoulders bent forward is not good for the body. Keep switching the position you work from frequently.

Sit properly: Make sure you sit with your feet placed flat on the ground, and your back straight. Also, ensure that the back of your knees are not touching the chair as doing so can put pressure on several blood vessels.

Place the screen right: Your monitor should be about one foot away from your eyes. Make sure your eyes are level with the top of your monitor. It is also essential to keep the monitor centered on your face.

Take care of your hands: Your hands should rest on the mouse and forearms rested on a flat surface in order to avoid carpal tunnel syndrome.

Take care of your posture: Make sure your ears, shoulder and hips are in line, this minimizes the weight on your spine and neck.

Exercise regularly: The WHO recommends that people need a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a day to reduce the risk of heart problems. Regular exercise also does wonders for mental health.