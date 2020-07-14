Avoid food poisoning during monsoon with these simple tips

Here’s how you can avoid food poisoning and other stomach ailments during monsoon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can avoid food poisoning and other stomach ailments during monsoon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While monsoon brings respite from heat and humidity, the incessant showers can also bring seasonal flu and increase chances of infection. Which is why one needs to be extra careful in the rainy season, especially now. While we have taken care to avoid outside food, the chances of food poisoning owing to contaminated food and water can increase during such times.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gives some essential tips to avoid food poisoning during monsoon.

This is what she said on her Instagram page, “Taking care of what you eat and drink during this season is the key to boost your immunity and to lower down the risk of various food-borne diseases.”

As a food-borne illness, food poisoning has symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, dehydration and vomiting. “From consuming unhygienic foods to consuming foods that contain bacteria, there could be plenty of reasons for food poisoning,” she pointed out.

Here’s what you should check on.

Store the food properly

Poor storage of foods can lead to a host of health issues. It is necessary that cooked food is stored at the right temperature and refrigerated as soon as possible. Stale food should not be consumed. And even leftovers should be consumed as soon as possible and properly covered while being stored.

Don’t consume raw foods

Harmful bacteria present in raw foods and vegetables can affect one’s stomach. “Make sure to eat properly cooked and fresh foods to avoid food poisoning. Before cooking, wash properly everything you buy from the market. Also, make sure to wash cauliflower, spinach, and broccoli with salt water to remove the harmful bacteria from it,” mentioned Agarwal.

Eat more hygienic food

Considering the virus and subsequent lockdown, we are mostly eating home-cooked food. Make sure you properly wash your hands before cooking and eating to avoid contracting such diseases. Given the prevailing situation, it is also a good idea to avoid outside food.

No pre-cut fruits

The more fresh the fruit, the better it is for your health. “Don’t rely on store-bought smoothies or fruit juices as these are not safe and fresh and can increase the chances of food poisoning and other health ailments,” said Agarwal.

Go organic and fresh

Add fresh and organic ingredients and food staples into your diet like pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander and turmeric. This helps boost your immunity and to save you from various monsoon ailments.

