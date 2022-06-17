Ayurveda suggests avoiding these 5 foods for dinner

Dinner is the last meal of the day and, thus, holds great importance. While it is advised that you keep it light and healthy, there are also certain food items that are best avoided for dinner, according to Ayurveda.

“Dinner is the time for family get-togethers, parties, and social life. But more than any meal, dinner is the meal you have to be serious and careful about,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Rekha Radhamony wrote on Instagram, as she listed some foods that must not be had at night.

Wheat

According to the expert, one must avoid wheat for dinner as it is “heavy (guru) and takes a long time to digest, which can lead to ama (toxicity)”.

Curd/Yoghurt

Most people have a tendency to have a bowl full of curd with their meals. But it is not healthy when consumed for dinner. “It increases kapha and pitta,” Dr Radhamony said.

Refined flour

Just like wheat, refined flour is heavy and “extremely difficult to digest”.

Avoid desserts and chocolates for dinner (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Avoid desserts and chocolates for dinner (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Desserts, chocolates

If you have a habit of finishing your meals with desserts, stop! “Foods with predominantly sweet taste are guru (heavy), difficult to digest and increase mucous,” the Ayurvedic expert said.

Raw salads

Salads are good for health but raw salads, in particular, “are cold and dry and increase vata manifold”. Instead, prefer consuming them cooked or sauteed with good fats.

Explaining the reason behind avoiding these foods for dinner, she said, “Our digestive fire (agni) is the lowest in the night. Undigested food can lead to the accumulation of toxins.”

“This is called ama, and is the reason for weight gain, obesity, diabetes, skin diseases, gut issues, hormonal imbalances etc in the long run.”

