Effective tips to overcome binge-eating

Do you often find yourself munching on unhealthy snacks? If you are nodding in affirmation, it’s time to put a stop to this habit!

According to WebMD, binge eating disorder is an ongoing psychological problem. “You might have it if you eat a very large amount of food — more than other people would eat — in a short amount of time (about a 2-hour period) at least 1 day a week for 3 months,” it states.

So, what can you do to overcome the same, especially during the festive season?

Here’s some much-needed advice from Rakul Preet Singh‘s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal who says that one should “enjoy and eat the festive foods, but sensibly”.

Here’s what to keep in mind.

*On rising- Stick to your routine (warm drink)

*Breakfast- Choose any one item

*Lunch- Choose multiple items. Eat more wholesome and most substantial. Include alcohol and/or non vegetarian foods if you wish.

*Evening- Best time for chaat/sweets/deep-fried

*Dinner- Choose 1-2 items only. Avoid alcohol and non vegetarian food at this time.

In Ganeriwal‘s book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, she writes that occasional splurges are fine as long as they don’t become a habit.

“Periodic indulgences do exert a change in the microbiome, but as soon as you go back to healthy eating, the microbiome goes back to its original state. That’s because the microbiome overall is stable and resilient over time. It is the long-term dietary habits that help shape the microbiome, not only over the lifetime but also over generations. Beating yourself up for an occasional slip is unnecessary; it is the daily assault of inflammatory, processed foods that sets you up to regain weight and lose health,” she mentioned.

