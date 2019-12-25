Should you have avocado oil?

Avocado oil is a rich source of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Avocado oil is a rich source of antioxidants. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Used for flavouring salads and preparing healthy meals that are not too high on fats, avocado oil is jam-packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids.

Termed as a superfood, the avocado is rich in essential vitamins like A, B, C, E, K and even minerals such as magnesium, iron, copper and potassium. Native to southern Mexico, avocados are today relished across the globe in various forms including ice cream and even toast topping. Just like the fruit, avocado oil derived from the green-coloured fruit, is great for the health.

In case you wonder why you should consider the high-priced oil — (which is priced at approximately Rs 500 for 1mg) — here is a guide.

*It can be used as a substitute for your cooking oils, butter, and margarine. This is because the oleic acid in avocado oil is said to make it highly resistant to oxidation which means it won’t go rancid as quickly as many other oils.

*Avocado oil is known to withstand high temperatures without breaking down and losing its health benefits. It also has a high smoke-point making it an optimal choice for high-heat cooking, such as stir-frying and sautéing.

*Known for its regenerative and moisturising property, this oil works well for dehydrated and sun-damaged skin. Due to its moisture-preserving properties that prevent drying out, it works well on the hair too.

*It is also known to lower blood pressure as it is high in potassium and vitamin E, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eradicating free radicals. Diets containing avocado oil also alter the levels of essential fatty oils in the kidneys. This affects how they respond to the hormones that regulate your blood pressure. As an anti-inflammatory agent which can help to prevent damage to arterial walls, the oil is known to reduce the risk of heart disease that is caused by plaque build-up.

*It is also known to lower the “bad” cholesterol levels as it is high in monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats.

So why not indulge in the goodness of this oil which is packed with health benefits?

Here are a few recipes shared by Rushabh Parikh from Black & Green.

Bhindi Fry

Ingredients

1/4kg – Bhindi or okra (wash, dry, trim the ends and cut into pieces)

1 no – Large, sliced or roughly chopped onion

1-2 cloves – Crushed garlic (optional)

1/4tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 1/2tsp – Jaggery or sugar

1tbsp- Lemon juice

1 1/2tbsp – Avocado oil

For tempering –

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

Method

*Heat avocado oil in a cooking vessel. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and allow to crackle. Add crushed garlic and saute for few seconds.

*Add the bhindi and saute on high flame for two to three minutes. Mix the bhindi once in a while.

*Reduce flame to low-medium, add lemon juice and cook for 10 minutes.

*Add the chopped onions and mix well. Cook without lid for 15-18 minutes or till the bhindi is cooked. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, and mix. Add jaggery or sugar and mix well.

*Add salt to taste and turn off heat.

*Serve warm with rice or chapatis.

Pesto Pasta

Ingredients

Pesto

2 cups – Fresh basil leaves

2 no – Garlic cloves

1/3 cup – Pine nuts (or walnuts)

2tbsp – Lemon juice

1/4 cup – Grated parmesan cheese (*omit for vegan)

1/3 cup – Avocado oil

1/4tsp – Salt

1/3tsp – Black pepper

Pasta

2 servings – pasta of choice (approx 120 grams)

1/2tbsp – Avocado oil

1 no – Zucchini

3tbsp – Toasted pine nuts

Method

*To prepare the pesto, add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed.

*While the pasta is cooking, heat 1/2 tbsp avocado oil in a non-stick pan.

*Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise, then cut into small half-circle shapes. Add the zucchini to the pan and cook on medium-high heat for two-three

minutes.

*Reduce heat to medium-low and add the pasta with 1/4 cup of pesto to start.

*Toss everything together.

*Add more pesto if desired.

*Top with toasted pine nuts and serve.

