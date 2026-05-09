The 15-minute meal Avinash Tiwary stuck with every night for 7 years: ‘Pressure cooked it for 3-4 seeti’

Avinash Tiwary has stuck to the same lunch and dinner recipe for 7 long years: a homemade meal of brown rice and chicken pulao, that quickly comes together in just about 15 minutes. During a recent interview, the Laila Majnu actor shared how he managed to follow a simple and disciplined food habit for many years.

“For almost five to seven years, I used to make that. Very little oil would be needed. Half a teaspoon. Onions, ginger, garlic, a few spices mixed in, chicken, water and brown rice, turmeric goes in it. Pressure cooked it for 3-4 seeti. Your lunch or dinner is sorted. Chicken pulao with all your macros taken care of,” he told Curly Tales.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that this routine became an important part of Tiwary’s lifestyle because it was easy to cook, balanced in nutrition, and helped him stay fit and energetic without depending on unhealthy outside food.

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Decoding Tiwary’s dinner

“Brown rice gives slow-release energy due to its high fiber content while chicken provides lean protein that supports muscle strength and recovery, and by sticking to this same meal for nearly seven years he showed strong consistency and focus which is often required in the film industry to maintain body weight and stamina,” Raj elaborates.

According to her, the recipe itself is quite simple as it includes cooked brown rice mixed with lightly spiced chicken, vegetables like carrots or beans, along with basic ingredients such as onions, garlic, and mild spices that can be prepared quickly in one pan, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Gut health nutritionist Payal Kothari describes Tiwary’s style of eating as monotrophic, which includes eating only one food for 24 to 72 hours, based on the philosophy of a minimalist way of living and eating.

“This diet is based on the idea that simplifying food combinations can ease the digestive process, allowing the body to break down and absorb nutrients efficiently. By eating just one food type, the digestive system isn’t overburdened with complex combinations, which can sometimes lead to bloating, indigestion, or other digestive discomforts,” Kothari shares with indianexpress.com.

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Raj further adds that a diet like this also reduces decision fatigue because eating the same healthy meal daily avoids confusion about what to eat, saves time, and ensures controlled calorie intake. “Even though variety is usually recommended in diet, this kind of structured eating can still work if the body is getting essential nutrients, hydration, and occasional variation,” she says, adding that this habit reflects how simple, home-cooked meals can support long-term fitness goals when followed with discipline and balance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.