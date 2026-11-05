Wheezing often worsens at night during winter, especially in people with asthma. This may be due to a combination of environmental triggers, temperature changes, and the body’s natural circadian rhythm.

Dr Manisha Mendiratta, Director & Head – Pulmonology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says, “Exposure to cold air can irritate the airways, causing them to narrow and trigger bronchospasm, making breathing difficult.”

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“During winter, people also tend to spend more time indoors, increasing their exposure to allergens such as dust mites, mould, pet dander and household dust, which can further aggravate airway inflammation and trigger asthma symptoms,” she adds.