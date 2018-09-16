Aspirin not good for elderly people: Study

The report informs consuming Aspirin might also increase the risk of a potential internal bleeding. (Source: File Photo) The report informs consuming Aspirin might also increase the risk of a potential internal bleeding. (Source: File Photo)

Although aspirin has proven to be effective after a heart stroke, it has no health benefit for those who are above 70, according to a study. Consuming the drug might also the risk of internal bleeding, the study added.

The drug, used for thinning of blood, is generally prescribed to patients who suffered a heart attack. However, experts have conceded that the results of the study should be considered by those who self-administer the drug.

In order to arrive at the results, the study assessed 19,114 people in the US and Australia, who were above the age of 70 and had no history of heart problems. For five years, half of them were given a low-dose of aspirin every day. Three reports in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the pills had no effect whatsoever and did not reduce their risk of heart problems nor led to any other benefit. However, consuming the drug alarmingly led to instances of stomach bleeding.

“It means millions of healthy older people around the world who are taking low dose aspirin without a medical reason, may be doing so unnecessarily, because the study showed no overall benefit to offset the risk of bleeding. These findings will help inform prescribing doctors who have long been uncertain about whether to recommend aspirin to healthy patients,” John McNeil, professor at Monash University told the BBC.

“Taking aspirin if you are otherwise healthy, over the age of 70, if you haven’t had a previous heart attack or stroke, is really of very little benefit. And so self-medicating with aspirin in the absence of a definite medical indication isn’t advisable,” Peter Rothwell professor at Oxford University said.

However, it must also be noted that the results of the study do not apply to those people who are taking aspirin because of a heart attack or stroke.

And anybody who has been taking low-dose aspirin for a long time is advised not to stop overnight as that may also cause problems. Instead they should discuss any concerns with their GP, says Prof Rothwell.

