Aspirin does not lower risk of Alzheimer’s or dementia: Study

Even though it is believed that baby aspirin administered daily curtails the risk of cardiovascular disease and even aids in delaying cognitive decline, a new report in The New York Times which quotes a study, has come with a newer revelation. It suggests that taking a low-dose aspirin might not prove to be beneficial in lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia in older men and women.

In order to arrive at the result, the study examined 19,114 men and women. They were above 70 years of age and did not suffer from dementia or any heart disease at the outset. Half among them were asked to take a daily 100-milligram aspirin. The other half were given a placebo. After following up for five years, checking up on them annually, scientists deduced that there was “no difference between the groups in diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment”. Even though a decline in cognitive function was noticed, the speed and the gradation of decline in both the groups were similar. No effect was also traced in subgroups like those who were obese, suffered from diabetes or those who smoked.

“If you’re 70 or older and healthy, without evidence of cardiovascular disease, it’s very difficult to improve on your success. The relatively low risk of dementia in this study was not further lowered with aspirin,” Dr Anne B Newman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh and co-author was quoted as saying.

