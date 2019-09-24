Asparagus for diabetes: These crunchy exotic green shoots may regulate blood sugar levels

Seen as an exotic vegetable, the crackling crunching shoots are seen in multiple fusion recipes. Right from the stir-fried side dish in Chinese cuisine and in some south Indian fine-dining meals, asparagus is used in multiple ways. A relatively expensive vegetable, it is used sparingly, mostly in gourmet meals. However, you can find it in online stores like Big Basket, Big Bazaar and at the local INA market in New Delhi.

It’s been long used for herbal healing purposes for its potent medicinal properties. Among the other benefits it provides, its ability to help combat Type-2 diabetes makes it a food with healthy properties. The vegetable is low in calories and high in proteins, besides being a source of minerals, especially potassium.

Asparagus, sesame and lemon

Sautee freshly chopped asparagus in butter with some minced garlic pods and toss with sesame seeds. Garnish with some lemon juice for a tangy flavour. This dish is perfect for a light low-carb party appetiser.

Tofu asparagus

Heat water in a large pot and bring it to boil. Add asparagus and boil it for 30 seconds. Remove from boiling water and chill it in ice-cold water to stop cooking. Remove from water and paper dry it. Arrange tofu steaks on the greased tray and top each piece with miso mix and spread evenly. Toss the blanched asparagus in butter, season it and nicely arrange on top of the tofu. Glaze it lightly with the sauce. Cook it in a preheated oven at 220˚C or put in an OTG till the miso gratinates.

Asparagus eggs

Stir fry a few shoots of asparagus in olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste. On the other side prepare a couple of half boiled eggs and have it as a lazy weekend brunch.

Bell pepper and asparagus

Crunchy asparagus is stir-fried with yellow peppers and almonds in olive oil and spiced with red chilli flakes and pepper. It is perfect for a healthy evening snack before dinner.