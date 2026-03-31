Ashwini Kalsekar recalls ‘most adventurous’ thing she ever did in Dubai, which husband Murli Sharma skipped: ‘Because of my…’

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Actor-couple Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma often travel on vacations. While the duo loves to spend time together on their holidays, Ashwini recently shared that the “most adventurous” thing she ever did in Dubai was a “desert safari”, which Murli skipped. “Because of my neck condition, I didn’t do. She did,” Murli, 53, shared in a chat with CurlyTales.
So, we asked an expert why a desert safari might be risky for someone with a neck issue.
Dr Archana S, consultant ENT Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said the inner ear is crucial for maintaining balance. “It constantly exchanges information with the eyes and neck muscles to help us stay oriented. When someone has a problem with their cervical spine, stiffness, or a past neck injury, this coordination can be disrupted,” said Dr Archana.
She described that desert safari rides involve sharp turns, rapid acceleration, and constant jolts. “These sudden movements can cause what is called cervical vertigo, a condition where abnormal signals from the neck disrupt balance perception. This may lead to dizziness, imbalance, nausea, or a spinning sensation.”
What symptoms suggest someone should avoid such activities?
Dr Archana said that frequent vertigo (a feeling of unsteadiness), nausea with sudden head movements, ringing in the ears, or dizziness with neck motion are warning signs. “People who already deal with sensitivity to motion or balance issues may find dune bashing especially uncomfortable.”
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If quick head movements lead to light-headedness or imbalance, high-intensity rides can make symptoms much worse, she added.
Precautions
Anyone with chronic neck pain or episodes of vertigo should get evaluated before planning adventure sports. Tests to check vestibular function or an assessment of the cervical spine may be useful.
Basic precautions such as avoiding quick head movements, staying hydrated, using proper neck support during flights, and choosing less intense ride options can lower risk, said Dr Archana.
Does skipping an activity mean missing out?
“Not at all. Travel should be enjoyable, not physically challenging. Many desert experiences, such as cultural shows, sunset views, and relaxed camp evenings, provide memorable moments without putting stress on the balance system,” Dr Archana said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.