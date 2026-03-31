Ashwini Kalsekar recalls ‘most adventurous’ thing she ever did in Dubai, which husband Murli Sharma skipped: ‘Because of my…’

Actor-couple Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma often travel on vacations. While the duo loves to spend time together on their holidays, Ashwini recently shared that the “most adventurous” thing she ever did in Dubai was a “desert safari”, which Murli skipped. “Because of my neck condition, I didn’t do. She did,” Murli, 53, shared in a chat with CurlyTales.

So, we asked an expert why a desert safari might be risky for someone with a neck issue.

Dr Archana S, consultant ENT Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said the inner ear is crucial for maintaining balance. “It constantly exchanges information with the eyes and neck muscles to help us stay oriented. When someone has a problem with their cervical spine, stiffness, or a past neck injury, this coordination can be disrupted,” said Dr Archana.