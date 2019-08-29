From reducing stress to managing blood sugar level: Ashwagandha and it’s many health benefits

Ashwagandha derives its name from the Sanskrit words ‘ashwa’ which means ‘horse’ and ‘gandha’ which means ‘smell’, and collectively symbolises energy and vitality of a horse. Ayurvedic experts say that ashwagandha is rich in biologically active substances as it is composed of both macro and micro-elements, amino acids, peptides, lipids, and the bases of nucleic acids.

Advertising

The root of the ashwagandha plant is said to have therapeutic benefits and has a calming effect on the nervous system. Which is why it is considered helpful in the treatment of depression, anxiety, fatigue, stress-induced insomnia, and nervous exhaustion.

Its botanical name is Withania somnifera, and it is also known by several other names including Indian ginseng and winter cherry. The ashwagandha plant is a small shrub with yellow flowers that is native to India and North Africa. Extracts or powder from the plant’s root or leaves is used to treat a variety of conditions.

Here are some other health benefits:

Reduces blood sugar levels



Ashwagandha helps in increasing insulin secretion and improves insulin sensitivity in muscle cells, thus being extremely beneficial for diabetics. Acording to a study titled ‘India Fit Report 2019’ published by GOQii, a leading preventive healthcare company, diabetes has increased by 40 per cent from 2017 to 2018 among people below 45 years

Reduces stress hormone

Advertising

Cortisol is known as a stress hormone because your adrenal glands release it in response to stress, as well as when your blood sugar levels get too low. Consuming ashwagandha helps reduce the production of this hormone in the body.

ALSO READ | Foods that heal: Add broccoli, yoghurt to your diet to fight diabetes

Female infertility

Ashwagandha enhances the endocrine system and thus helps regulate the thyroid and adrenal glands. These glands are responsible for maintaining the balance of the reproductive hormones and hence play a very important role in the treatment of female infertility.

Treats anaemia

Ashwagandha is also very rich in iron. People suffering from iron-deficient anaemia can consume it regularly for better results along with doctor’s prescribed medicine and a balanced diet.

Lower down cholesterol

In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, ashwagandha may also help improve heart health by reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.