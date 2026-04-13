‘Goli khaana padta tha’: When Asha Bhosle revealed she’s slept only 3–4 hours a night since age 15

Bollywood’s legendary voice Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, following a chest infection and extreme exhaustion that led to a multi-organ failure. As the country mourns her demise, we look back at the playback singer’s daily routine, which she shared during a 2024 interview.

“Meri neend hai 3 ya 4 ghante ki. Main 15 saal ki thi jab maine film mein gaana shuru kiya, tab se Borivali mein rehti thi toh bohot uthna padhta tha aur aana padta tha. Uss waqt se aadat lag gayi. Phir gaane ka riyaaz bhi karna padhta hai, aur riyaaz ke liye 2 ghante chahiye hote hai. Toh, soke nahi hota hai ye sab (I sleep for 3-4 hours, ever since I was 15 years old. Since I started singing for films, I used to live in Borivali and had to wake up really early and go to work. So, I got used to it. Then I have to practise as well, and you need 2 hours for that. You can’t do all that by sleeping,)” she said.

“Kaam jis din nahi ho, us din thoda late uthte bhi hai, 7 ke baad nahi. Goli khaana padta tha taki neend aa jaye (The days I didn’t have work, I could wake up late, but not beyond 7 am. I had to take pills to be able to sleep),” the singer told Curly Tales.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does long-term sleep deprivation affect the body?

Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains irregular sleeping habits can affect almost every system in the body, since sleep is the time when the brain and body repair, reset, and restore energy.

Most people should aim for adequate sleep of 7 to 9 hours each night. (Freepik) Most people should aim for adequate sleep of 7 to 9 hours each night. (Freepik)

“When a person consistently sleeps less than the recommended amount, the brain may not get enough time to remove waste products, which over many years can affect memory, concentration, and thinking ability, and may increase the risk of conditions like dementia in later life. The body’s hormonal balance can also get disturbed, leading to higher stress hormone levels like cortisol, which can increase anxiety, irritability, and fatigue,” he said, adding that it also affects blood sugar control, increasing the risk of diabetes, and poor sleep can weaken the immune system.

According to Dr Kumar, a person is more likely to fall sick often or take longer to recover from infections, and over time it can also increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, because the heart does not get enough rest and recovery.

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“Metabolism may slow down or become irregular, leading to weight gain or difficulty maintaining a healthy weight, and skin health can also be affected, as less sleep reduces collagen repair, causing early ageing signs like wrinkles and dullness,” elaborated Dr Kumar. Long-term sleep loss can also affect emotional health, increasing the chances of depression and mood swings, and it may reduce overall energy levels and physical performance.

However, the doctor highlighted that some rare individuals may adapt to lower sleep due to genetic factors or long-term conditioning, and may not show obvious symptoms, but medical experts still believe that hidden internal stress and risks can build up silently over time.

“Factors like a healthy lifestyle, regular routine, strong mental resilience, and good nutrition may help reduce some negative effects, but they do not fully replace the need for proper sleep,” said Dr Kumar. While such cases are interesting, they should not be considered normal or safe, and most people should aim for adequate sleep of 7 to 9 hours each night to maintain long-term health and well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.