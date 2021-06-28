From preventing constipation to aiding weight loss: Here’s why you should have ash gourd

Fruits and vegetables, when eaten fresh, are known to boost immunity and build good health. One such fruit which is eaten as a vegetable when it matures is ash gourd, also known as safed kaddu in hindi. The sweet oblong-shaped ash gourd can be prepared in a variety of ways. It is a low-calorie, high fibre vegetable which also has a high water content that helps keep digestion smooth, which in turn helps maintain healthy body weight.

In an Instagram post nutrition coach, Ryan Fernando explained why one should have ash gourd.

*Ash gourd is a low-calorie fruit that’s rich in water, fiber, and other beneficial nutrients. It is commonly used in traditional medicine to prevent or treat various ailments and makes for a versatile addition to many dishes.

*Ash gourd helps to improve immunity and boosts vision.

*It aids digestion and helps to detoxify the body.

*”Ash gourd is well-known for aiding weight loss, and it helps to increase energy levels,” said Fernando.

*It helps to improve cognitive function.

*It is said to prevent constipation.

*It is a good vegetable which helps protect the heart.

Here’s a healthy and simple recipe using white pumpkin kootu by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

White pumpkin – 750 grams

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt to taste

For masala

Coconut (scraped) – ½ cup

Cumin seeds – 1 tablespoon

Green chillies – 4

Black peppercorns – 1 teaspoon

Rice – 1½ teaspoons

For tempering

Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon

Whole dry red chillies – 2

Split black gram skinless (dhuli urad dal) – 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves – 10-12

Gingelly oil – 2 tablespoons

Asafoetida – ¼ teaspoon

Method

*Peel, deseed and cut the pumpkin into small cubes. Grind the masala ingredients to a smooth paste. Cook the pumpkin in 2 cups water, salt and turmeric powder. When half done, add the masala and simmer till it thickens. Stir frequently. Heat oil and temper with the above ingredients.

Chef’s tip

You can substitute the pumpkin with any other vegetable of your choice. You can use coconut oil for tempering to get a different flavour.

