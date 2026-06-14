As Sameera Reddy enjoys jackfruit seeds, we find out health benefits

Sameera Reddy has a large jackfruit tree in her backyard, and in her latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen enjoying the benefits of the fruit’s seeds. “Did you know you can eat jackfruit seeds?” she mentioned in the caption, adding a fun fact: “The global common name ‘jackfruit‘ stems from the Portuguese word jaca, which was adopted from the Malayalam word chakka.”

“I did not know – there are different names for the unripe jackfruit?” she continued.

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