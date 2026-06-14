As Sameera Reddy enjoys jackfruit seeds, we find out health benefits

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Sameera Reddy has a large jackfruit tree in her backyard, and in her latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen enjoying the benefits of the fruit’s seeds. “Did you know you can eat jackfruit seeds?” she mentioned in the caption, adding a fun fact: “The global common name ‘jackfruit‘ stems from the Portuguese word jaca, which was adopted from the Malayalam word chakka.”
“I did not know – there are different names for the unripe jackfruit?” she continued.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Dr Amogh Dudhwewala, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Medanta Noida, says boiled or roasted jackfruit seeds offer several health benefits when consumed in moderation.
According to him, they may help improve digestion, support gut health, reduce hunger pangs, and even assist in reversing fat accumulation by improving insulin sensitivity and helping regulate blood sugar levels. Dr Dudhwewala also mentions that these seeds are rich in fiber, protein, resistant starch, iron, potassium, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to the diet.
“Jackfruit seeds also act as a natural prebiotic, meaning they feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut. A healthier gut microbiome can help reduce systemic inflammation and support overall metabolic health. People dealing with constipation or low-fiber diets may especially benefit from including properly cooked jackfruit seeds in their meals,’ he tells indianexpress.com. However, he warned that the seeds should always be consumed after cooking.
Dr Dudhwewala warned that raw jackfruit seeds contain compounds that can interfere with nutrient absorption. “Individuals taking blood thinners, those with digestive disorders, or people prone to gas and bloating should consume them in moderation,” he shares a cautionary note.
According to him, the healthiest ways to prepare jackfruit seeds are by boiling, roasting, or lightly stir-frying them with minimal oil and spices. “Excessive frying and heavy salt usage should be avoided. As with all seasonal and functional foods, moderation is the key to gaining the best health benefits,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.