As India debates menstrual leave, these countries have already implemented it — mostly without pay

While India continues to discuss the issue, several countries around the world already recognise menstrual leave in some form (Photo: AI)

The debate over menstrual leave has resurfaced in India after the Supreme Court recently declined to mandate a nationwide policy for paid menstrual leave. During the hearing of a petition seeking directions to states to frame such rules, the court observed that making menstrual leave compulsory through legislation could potentially affect women’s employment opportunities, as some employers might hesitate to hire women if additional leave requirements were mandated.

While India continues to discuss the issue, several countries around the world already recognise menstrual leave in some form. either through national legislation or workplace policies.

Japan

Japan was one of the earliest countries to introduce menstrual leave. The policy dates back to 1947, when labour laws began allowing women to take time off during their menstrual cycle if they experienced discomfort or health issues.