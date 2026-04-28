Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh reveals she ate lauki for 25 days at dinner before her wedding to lose weight: ‘Just rock salt and coriander leaves’

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Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actor Arti Singh recently revealed that she had followed an unusual diet change to lose weight ahead of her wedding. In an interview with AlphaTalks, Aarti shared that she wanted to look fitter in her wedding photos and chose a disciplined eating routine: having lauki (bottle gourd) for dinner for 25 days.
Speaking about her transformation, Arti said that replacing her regular evening meals with lauki helped her stay light while keeping her calorie intake in check. She claimed the simple vegetable-based dinner, combined with consistency, helped her lose 5 kgs in just 20 days.
“I did not add any unnecessary spices. Just rock salt and coriander leaves. I put everything in a pressure cooker and mashed the lauki after it was cooked,” Arti said, adding, “I knew I was going to get married, and it is happening just once, and I had to look slimmer in my wedding photos.”
Bottle gourd is often considered a low-calorie vegetable rich in water and fibre, making it a popular choice in Indian households for people trying to manage their weight. Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital, explained that eating the same low-calorie food, such as bottle gourd every night for 25 days, can lead to weight loss, but “it’s not the healthiest or most sustainable approach.”
She stressed that the initial drop in weight due to such restrictive plans often comes from water loss because the body stores less carbohydrate, while a calorie deficit over time may contribute to some fat loss.
However, she cautioned that repetitive meals can eventually cause nutritional deficiencies, reduced protein intake and even a slower metabolism, making it harder to maintain the results.
“The process may result in exhaustion, food cravings, and excessive weight gain when people return to their typical eating patterns. The most effective method for healthy weight loss involves a complete meal plan which provides whole grains, proteins, fibre, healthy fats and vegetables combined) with regular exercise. One should prioritise maintaining consistent, diverse eating patterns instead of following temporary shortcuts,” she said.
Speaking about the risks of depending on a single vegetable-based dinner, Apte said vegetables may be low in calories and high in fibre, but they do not provide enough protein or healthy fats that the body needs to preserve muscle and support hormone balance. She pointed out that repeating the same meal for weeks can lead to fatigue, lowered immunity and possible micronutrient deficiencies such as iron and vitamin B12.
She emphasised that a safer and more sustainable target is around 0.5 to 1 kilogram per week. “The body loses more than fat during accelerated weight reduction because it also loses water and muscle, which results in decreased body strength and metabolic rate,” Apte explained.
Apte also explained why monotone diets often appear effective in the short term. She said limited food choices naturally reduce calorie intake because people become less interested in eating the same thing every day. “People eat less because repetitive food options decrease both meal decisions and the desire to eat,” she said.
However, she stressed that these diets rarely produce lasting outcomes as the lack of variety can create nutrient gaps and make the body resistant to further weight loss over time.