Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh reveals she ate lauki for 25 days at dinner before her wedding to lose weight: ‘Just rock salt and coriander leaves’

Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actor Arti Singh recently revealed that she had followed an unusual diet change to lose weight ahead of her wedding. In an interview with AlphaTalks, Aarti shared that she wanted to look fitter in her wedding photos and chose a disciplined eating routine: having lauki (bottle gourd) for dinner for 25 days.

Speaking about her transformation, Arti said that replacing her regular evening meals with lauki helped her stay light while keeping her calorie intake in check. She claimed the simple vegetable-based dinner, combined with consistency, helped her lose 5 kgs in just 20 days.

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“I did not add any unnecessary spices. Just rock salt and coriander leaves. I put everything in a pressure cooker and mashed the lauki after it was cooked,” Arti said, adding, “I knew I was going to get married, and it is happening just once, and I had to look slimmer in my wedding photos.”