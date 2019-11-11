What’s causing your armpit pain?

When we think of a throbbing pain in some obscure corner of the body, especially the armpits, our mind immediately starts imagining the worst scenarios and outcomes. First pops the unmentionable ‘C word’. But, you must hold your horses. More often than not, a pain in the armpit is benign. And while you wait to check with your doctor to rule out possibilities, here are some other no-so-alarming causes of armpit pain.

A muscle strain

Did you pull a muscle recently? You may have had an injury that you do not remember. Exertion of the muscles in the arms and chest can lead to pain in the armpit. Injuries caused during workout sessions, or when playing a sport, can cause this pain. This may or may not be urgent, but it’s best to rest for a few days and take necessary precautions.

An allergy

Sometimes, the pain can be the result of a rash caused by skin allergy. Watch out for some common irritants like deodorants, antiperspirants, soaps and clothing materials, especially if you have a sensitive skin.

Beauty treatment gone wrong

Sometimes a razor burn, or burns caused during waxing sessions can also trouble you. Razor burns happen when the skin is not properly lubricated. Armpits are sensitive areas anyway. If you have a burn, wait it out and schedule the next session only when the skin has healed.

Menstrual pain

It is a known fact for many women, the breasts become tender during the menstrual cycle. The breast tissues are connected to the armpit. This could, therefore, cause you discomfort and pain.

Know when to see a doctor

If you have been experiencing the aforementioned pain, it is best to consult with your doctor and get yourself screened. This is to rule out the possibility of cancer. The pain that comes with a muscle pull, is likely to go away in some time. Burns are visible and heal on their own, too. If you see a rash, consult a dermatologist. In extreme cases, your doctor may ask you to visit a cancer specialist if they suspect something. In any case, take necessary steps towards your health, and do not worry until there is something to worry about.