‘Sugar is probably my only vice’: Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades reveals workout routine, diet

Model and Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades just revealed the secrets behind her fitness. In an ‘Ask Away’ Instagram session, the mother shared her workout routine, diet and much more.

“I do not follow any particular diet. But I do intermittent fasting when I am at home,” she said in an Instagram story.

Talking about her workout routine, she shared, “I do it five to six times a week and I make sure I take a rest day.” Her workout routine includes a mix of HIT (high-intensity workout), yoga, pilates, walking and running.

Demetriades was also asked if she avoids eating sugar to keep herself fit. “No, I do not. I know it’s bad but it’s probably my only vice so it’s okay to have some in moderation,” she said.

Mom to Arik, Demetriades talked about how she faced body image issues as a model. “…sadly the fashion industry wasn’t as diverse as it is today. I would be told all time I’m not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn’t like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things.”

The 34-year-old also revealed her skincare routine. “I still have some pigmentation from pregnancy but I feel no alcohol, lots of sleep and exercise and a good routine (washing your face, sunscreen, moisturiser when needed and lots of vitamin C has really helped me,” she wrote in another Instagram story.