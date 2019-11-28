Are you suffering from hearing loss? Look out for these signs

Just like other organs, the ears are also important. But, many a time, we skip our ENT appointments thinking it is not a big deal. Hearing loss is a process that happens gradually, over a period of time. Which is why, periodic visits to the doctor are important. Here are some tell-tale signs of hearing loss that may make you book an urgent appointment with your ENT specialist.

Buzzing in the ears

Buzzing or ringing inside the ears is a noticeable sign, which shows you might be in the earliest stages of hearing loss. Experts say that when this feeling becomes more frequent and constant, it could indicate a nerve damage inside the ear. Listening to music on high volume, especially on headphones or earphones can cause this damage. Nonetheless, is it is best to check with a doctor.

Being off balance

Ears keep the body’s balance. When there is hearing loss, you may find yourself tripping, stumbling or being generally more clumsy, more often. It is the ear canals that send signals to the brain to keep the balance. There could be something wrong in there. Let your doctor have a look.

Loud noises are painfully annoying

Honking is one annoying sound, but it should not cause you pain. If the movement of cars, trains and buses cause you ear pain, chances are you are losing your hearing. Look out for a sharp pain and a dull ache caused by sounds.

Being forgetful

Forgetting things, or not paying attention, is a sign of hearing loss. As a person ages, they also experience a mental decline which is indicated by hearing loss. A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that among 2,000 people over the age of 70, those who had a hearing problem had a faster mental decline over a period of six years, than those whose hearing was better.