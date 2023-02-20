When, with what, and how you consume fruits can affect your gut health and sleep; here are the ‘top 3 rules’ to follow

Some people consume their fruits with milk and team, while others prefer them as part of their meals, especially breakfast. But, much like everything else, there seems to be a right way and time to consume fruits to get maximum benefits from them. In Ayurveda, there are a few guidelines that must be followed when consuming fruits, informed Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach, who shared an informative Instagram video that detailed the correct way to consume fruits, and also the top three rules for the same.

Eat it alone or leave it alone: Do not mix fruits with other food groups like legumes, vegetables, grains, milk, yoghurt, and meat as they turn into undigested metabolic waste or toxic that can affect your gut and can cause skin disorders. Fruits get digested quickly and require only three hours in your system, (1 hour in your stomach, 1 hour in the small intestine, and 1 hour in the large intestine), Dr Jangda said.

Adding, Jasleen Kaur, a nutritionist, told indianexpress.com that one must not consume pre-cut fruits, and only consume freshly cut fruits, as cutting them in advance makes them lose their nutrients.

Do not consume fruits after sunset: Fruits should not be eaten after sunset as the digestive enzymes present in the fruits may affect your sleep patterns. Eating fruits right before going to bed can also cause a sugar spike, leading to one becoming overactive, and unable to fall asleep. “Eat fruits at 8 am in the morning, or 11 am in the morning after breakfast, or 4 pm in the evening, but not after that,” she advised in the video.

Do not mix fruits with different fruit groups: Fruits should not be paired with different fruit groups as they ferment quickly and can cause indigestion. In Ayurveda, fruits are divided into three broad categories based on the functions they perform. However, Jasleen added that there is no harm in eating two or three fruits together. “But, avoid mixing milk with mangoes,” she advised.

Sweet fruits: Fruits like mangoes, ripe bananas, papaya, musk melons, peach, avocado, pineapple, plums, and pumpkin are categorised as sweet fruits.

“These fruits are slightly heavier in nature, soft, oily, and help in building and nourishing your body. In Ayurveda, sweet taste helps build tissues like bones, muscles, teeth, nails and hair, which is why toddlers crave the sweet taste. It is earth and water dominant,” Dr Dimple revealed.

Sour fruits: Fruits such as lime, lemon, cherry tomato, orange, tangerines, grapefruits, persimmon, plums, sour berries, sour cherries, sour grapes, kiwi, green mango, and rhubarb come under the sour food category.

“These fruits are light, oily, and warm in nature. A sour taste moistens the mouth and increases the flow of saliva. They are earth and fire-dominant and promote the healthy flow of bile besides helping cleanse the tissues,” she said.

Astringent fruits: Apples, pear, unripe bananas (green), cranberries, pomegranate, berries, cherries, strawberries, and watermelon are astringent fruits.

“These foods are air and earth dominant and have a dry, cold, and heavy nature. Astringent taste helps in toning and tightening tissues, reducing sweating, and cooling excess heat,” added Dr Dimple.

