Are you drinking too much right now? Here’s why it could be a bad idea

If you thought that stocking up on booze and drinking some every day is a good idea, you could be wrong. While some amount is okay, but if you are one of those who are not taking the lockdown too well, missing socializing and consuming copious amounts of alcohol, it is time for you to stop. While excess of anything and everything is bad, excessive alcohol is worse.

Understand that this period has been difficult for everyone. Mental health experts say that different people have been reacting differently to the health crisis. And while some are taking to more productive activities to pass their time, others are succumbing to stress, drinking and binge-eating, as a result.

But you are well aware that too much alcohol can mess with your system and bring down your immunity which, at this time, is something you have to dearly hold on to.

According to a study published in the journal Alcohol Research: Current Reviews, when you drink too much of alcohol, you risk disrupting the immune pathways in the body, which then can come in the way of your body’s ability to fight off infections, and recover from injuries of the tissue.

The study also says that excessive alcohol can increase the chances of auto respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and pneumonia, both of which are believed to be caused by the novel coronavirus. So, as you may have understood, it can put you in a position of vulnerability, and make you susceptible to contracting the infection.

Drinking moderately

It is believed that alcohol is a stimulant. It seems to be one in the beginning, but after the first drink, alcohol causes the slowing of cells in the brain (neurons) and ultimately results in depression. In fact, excess alcohol does the same — slowing down and aberrancy in the functioning of other body systems as well.

If you are having a glass of wine or a pint of beer occasionally with dinner, then you do not have to worry much. But anything else can be considered risky. Remember, the key is to always drink in moderation.

