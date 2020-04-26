Are you constipated in lockdown? Here’s why it could be happening

Quarantine constipation’ has made bowel movements irregular and painfully slow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Quarantine constipation’ has made bowel movements irregular and painfully slow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ever since the lockdown, and even before that, we have had to make some changes to our daily routine. From when we wake up, to when we finally call it a day and go to sleep, and what and when we eat, everything has changed. These lifestyle changes, and the fact that we are fighting a pandemic has made many of us deal with stress. This, too, is of a new kind.

All the aforementioned factors have been causing some people — what is being called — ‘quarantine constipation’. It has made bowel movements irregular and painfully slow. And this is said to be happening to those people, too, who have had no prior history of constipation. So, what really is going on?

You must be well aware that the natural clock of the body — or the circadian rhythm — directly affects the digestion of food. This is why our mothers keep telling us to eat and sleep on time, and also watch what we eat. And while a lot is being said about staying as close to normal, regular routine as possible, some people are just not able to relax amid the ongoing health crisis. They are working overtime, stressed and anxious more, and resorting to eating unhealthy food so as to cope.

Also, since most of us are working from home, we are not getting to exercise as much as we would have liked. On days that we do get an off, we are sleeping till late, eating whenever we like, and binge-watching content online. All of this has negatively affected both our mental and physical health, leading to — among other things — constipation.

So, what can be done about it?

You can check with your doctor, but they will also ask you to make some healthy changes to your lifestyle. We know it is difficult right now, but you need to take care of your health.

* Sleep on time: Get solid eight hours of sleep, especially since you are not having to commute anywhere. Sleeping is absolutely important and you cannot compromise on that.

* Watch what you eat: It is naturally to munch on something when you are home and working. But the snacking can be healthy, too. Instead of opting for chips and other salted products, you can eat raw nuts, especially almonds to keep the hunger pangs away. Also, if you are facing a lot of problem with constipation, have more fluids, foods that are rich in fiber and green leafy vegetables.

* Exercise: Even if you do not have the time and are constantly glued to the computer screen, take little breaks and walk around the house, help your family members dust, mop or sweep. Alternatively you can even shake a leg to your favourite song(s). The key is to not become an absolute couch potato.

You can call your doctor in case you are looking to try some medicine; although the aforementioned steps done over a period of time can give you relief.

