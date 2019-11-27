Are you addicted to food? Here are some signs to look out for

Food is important for sustenance. We eat, so we can live. And, while having a general love for food is all right, obsessing about it all day every day is not okay. Food addiction is a real condition, even though it is not officially listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It typically involves binge eating, excessive cravings and general lack of control. There are some basic signs to watch out for, if you are looking to understand this addiction. Read on.

Food cravings despite feeling full

You feel full after a wholesome meal, but still get these strange cravings. While this is common, and does not always indicate food addiction — for instance, you may feel like having a dessert after a heavy meal — the frequency of it is a big giveaway. Occasional cravings are harmless, but if you feel this way almost every day, it could be a sign of food addiction. Remember, however, that a craving is not the same as hunger.

Eating too much

Some people lack self control and end up eating more than what is required. For these people, moderation is a strange concept. If the promise of one bite turns into you finishing the whole thing, you may want to get yourself checked for food addiction. Also, it is believed that food addicts tend to eat until they are overstuffed.

The guilt

There is always the resultant guilt of having eaten too much. But, it soon goes away and the pattern continues. People feel guilty for failing to adhere to a safe and nutritious diet, and instead giving in to cravings.

The excuses

People who are dealing with their food addiction may try to stick to a normal diet, but when they fail, they make up excuses as to why the indulgence was needed. Often, the trigger foods are difficult to avoid. Additionally, these people may try to hide their failure by eating covertly, in the dead of the night, when everyone else has gone to bed.

Health problems

Your health is dependent on the food you eat. So, if you keep giving in to your urges by eating junk foods, it may cause you many health problems like weight gain, poor skin, fatigue, poor dental health, and heart problems in the long run, to name a few. But despite these health problems, if you continue your intake of unhealthy foods, you will need to seek help for food addiction.

Consult with your doctor before you self-diagnose. They might be able to help you out by charting a wider course of action.