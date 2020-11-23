Are you a fan of banana chips? Find out how healthy they are

These chips are loaded with calories, because they are fried. (Source: Pixabay)

Almost everyone in India is familiar with the crunchy texture and the coconut-like taste of banana chips. While there is a large understanding that chips are bad for the health, and that long-term consumption can lead to a host of problems, some people just cannot do without these delicious snacks. They also think that this particular variety of chips is a healthier alternative to regular snacks and can be munched when one is feeling particularly hungry in-between meals. How much of this is true? Let us find out!

Did you know?

The reason these chips are so tasty — and you cannot stop after eating just one — is because they are essentially dried-and-fried fine slices of bananas. Before being fried, these chips are coated with sugar syrup, salt and some spices which enhance the taste. Everyone knows bananas are super healthy, but what about the chips that are made out of them?

Nutritional value

It is natural that these chips are loaded with calories, because they are fried. If you were to eat one regular cup of banana chips, you would consume:

* Calorie count of 374

* Protein of around 1.5 g

* Fiber 5 g

* Carbs 40 g

* Sugar 25 g

* Fat 24 g

…and others.

So how healthy are these chips?

The very ingredients present in them, make these chips healthy, too. They are considered to be quick and healthy snacks, for when you are running low on energy and need a quick refuel. As such, these chips are preferred when you have just had your workout session. But keep in mind that these chips are fried, so they can make you want to over-consume them. Be mindful of how much you are eating.

Also, keep in mind that banana chips can never work as a substitute for a whole banana. The fruit will always be healthier. But they are better than regular potato chips which have more salt content. You, however, need to be careful and exercise control when you are eating chips, no matter their kind and composition.

It is always preferred that you eat nuts instead — like almonds, cashews, walnuts — when you are feeling hungry and need a snack and not a whole meal.

