Are sprouts the ultimate superfood?

Sprouts, known to be extremely nutritious and a powerhouse of proteins, are widely consumed for breakfast and even as a snack. They are also a rich source of fibre, calcium, vitamins A and C, potassium, and phosphorus. However, according to Dr Alka Vijayan, an Ayurveda expert, while sprouts are “rich in nutrients”, the body has a “tough time” breaking them down. So, does this make sprouts unhealthy or unsuitable for some people? Let’s find out.

“Yes, it is rich in nutrients, but as the body has a tough time breaking it down, it often leads to bloating, acidity, constipation, and hemorrhoids (piles), in the long run,” she wrote on Instagram. She explained that though, as per modern science sprouts are rich in protein, fats, fibre, and vitamins, “in Ayurveda, sprouts are known to increase vata because when you assess sprouts they are halfway between being a seed and baby plant.”

She added that anything that is “halfway through transformation is tough to digest just like half-formed curd. It leads to bloating and formation of ama (toxins) leading to inflammation or pro-inflammatory molecules, which is why most of us feel bloated, gassy, acidic, and constipated.”

Agreed Ishti Saluja, a nutritionist, and said that “raw or uncooked sprouts, in particular, can cause food poisoning in those with autoimmune conditions and low immunity including children and the elderly. They’re also high in protein and fiber, so those with weaker kidneys should be careful as well.”

“Additionally, those with a sensitive gut should also be extremely careful about consuming sprouts since they are hard for the body to break down and digest which can, in turn, cause abdominal pain, gas, and either diarrhoea or constipation, depending on the condition of your gut. Also, as with any raw food, sprouts are also a potential vector for foodborne illnesses, such as those caused by E. coli. Those suffering from piles should not consume raw sprouts as it can aggravate the symptom,” she told indianexpress.com.

Who should avoid it?

According to Dr Alka, while most people can have sprouts, those with poor digestion or hampered agni, or vata or pitta prakruti should avoid it. However, people with kapha prakruti are able to digest sprouts and can consume it more often — “but only once or twice a week; never more than that.”

“To make it more digestible, even for people with kapha prakruti, first cook it with a small amount of oil, preferably coconut oil, or ghee, or butter, and spices like cumin, ajwain (carom seed), and dry ginger powder,” she suggested.

Since it is good for kapha people, it can be consumed by those trying to lose weight. “Those who are looking to lose weight and have good digestion, can consume sprouts,” said Dr Alka, adding that it should ideally be consumed in the morning and “should constitute 30 per cent of your meal portion.”

Is regular consumption of sprouts harmful?

In addition to feeling bloated, gassy, acidic, or delayed digestion, regular consumption of sprouts can lead to dysfunction of vata located in the intestine which can further lead to hemorrhoid or piles, the end-stage complication of sprout consumption.

For people who can’t consume sprouts, she suggested eating seeds as it is, or in roasted form. “You can also consume overnight-soaked pulses and legumes. It should be cooked with oil, salt, cumin, and garlic to make it easy to digest,” said Dr Alka.

Concurring, Ishti said that despite being abundant in fiber, vitamin C, proteins, and calcium, the body might not be able to absorb all the nutrients of the seeds and beans in the raw form so, “slightly cooking the sprouts makes the nutrients more accessible to the body.”

A few ways to make them more digestible and safe to consume, according to the expert are:

1. Steam over a water bath and add to a salad.

2. Blend and add to your dosa batter or pancake mix.

3. Add sprouts to your khichdi – pressure cooking will soften and cook them, decreasing pressure on your system

“Some substitutes of sprout are chickpeas, kidney beans, mung dal, tofu, paneer, and hummus,” she shared.

