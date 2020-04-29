Are soya chunks your healthy meat substitute?

Yes, it is true that many people enjoy eating it because of it meaty and chewy texture. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Yes, it is true that many people enjoy eating it because of it meaty and chewy texture. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Across the country, owing to the lockdown, there is limited availability of meat products. This has forced people to look for healthier alternatives that can give them the much-needed protein boost, too. Among them is the soya chunk, which has become a lockdown staple in many households.

If you are wondering about its health benefits and if you should consider eating it, here is what you need to know first.

Yes, it is true that many people enjoy eating it because of it meaty and chewy texture. In fact, many vegetarians consider it to be their all-time favourite. If you lack protein in your diet, you must consider eating it. It is believed to be rich in essential amino acids. Also, for those struggling with cholesterol, soya can bring down unhealthy levels, when compared with the proteins found in meat. Besides which, it is also rich in:

* fibre

* plant-derived compounds

* iron, calcium and magnesium

* some amount of omega-3 fatty acids

These can keep the bones strong and the digestive system healthy.

The only downside is that they are processed from edamame beans, and you are not really consuming the beans, which would have been healthier. Salt and some amount of oil is added, so the nutrient value is brought down a bit. Experts say that ideally we should restrict ourselves to eating them not more than twice a week. The fact that it is rich in estrogen can cause some hormonal imbalance when consumed in excess.

