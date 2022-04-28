Soaked raisins or fresh grapes: Nutritionist explains which is healthier and why

Soaked dry fruits – such as almonds, walnuts and raisins – are known to have several health benefits and experts often suggest starting the day with a handful of nuts. Raisins or dried grapes, especially, come packed with several benefits including aiding digestion, boosting iron levels, and keeping the bones strong.

According to nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi, raisins are healthy and retain more antioxidants than most other dried fruits like apricots and plums. “They are moderate in iron and high in potassium. Dried fruits, in general, are a convenient source of nutrients in harsh weather conditions,” he added.

However, many believe that soaked raisins are ‘superfoods’ and have greater nutritional value than fresh grapes. The nutritionist took to Instagram to bust this commonly-believed myth. “There is no major benefit of rehydrating raisins. I was unable to find proper research on the topic. All articles about the benefits of soaked raisins or raisin water talk about the benefits of raisins, not the added advantage of soaking. If there is, it’s nothing more than the usual better absorption of nutrients (same as soaking nuts),” he added.

Rastogi explained that “raisins are inferior to grapes as when grapes are dehydrated, they lose vitamins”. Comparing the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) nutrition database for raisins and grapes, he observed, “Grapes have 15 times more vitamin K, six times more vitamin E and C, and two times more vitamin B1 and B2 than raisins.”

This, according to the nutritionist, explains that having raisins or soaked raisins over grapes makes no sense. “So, do have raisins when grapes are unavailable but when fresh grapes are in season, always pick them. Don’t treat raisins as some overcharged superfoods but just another dried fruit, which should be taken when fresh is not available,” he suggested.

