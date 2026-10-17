Are protein bars safe for people with heart disease?

Grabbing a protein bar on the go might seem like an easy way to meet your daily nutritional needs, but could it affect heart health? A 2026 study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that “erythritol, a common non-nutritive sweetener, is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events”. To put it simply, erythritol is a common ingredient found in protein bars and supplements, and regular consumption can put you at risk of incurring heart disease. To understand whether there’s truly a connection between the two, we reached out to a health expert.

Dr Chirag D, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Aster Whitefield Hospitals, Bangalore, believes it would be inaccurate to characterise protein bars and protein supplements as foods that directly lead to a heart attack.

Rather, he says that the issue revolves around the other components of the food, how often it is eaten and whether it fits into one’s diet.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“In some cases, protein bars might include large quantities of sugar, saturated fats, and sodium, and in other cases, highly processed foods provide calories without any additional benefit that comes from consuming whole foods,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Quoting the American Heart Association’s 2026 guidelines, Dr Chirag stresses the importance of consuming healthy protein and unprocessed foods while reducing added sugars and sodium and switching saturated fats for unsaturated ones. “In cases where one already has a pre-existing condition like heart disease, taking a protein bar or supplement does not necessarily mean that it is dangerous, although the selection of the specific product must be done cautiously,” he warns.

People with pre-existing heart problems should take note. (Source: Magnific) People with pre-existing heart problems should take note. (Source: Magnific)

Dr Chirag says that he would go past the big ‘high protein‘ label on the front of the packaging and pay attention to the information about saturated fat, added sugar, sodium content, calories and fibre content.

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“It is possible to have a product that is labelled as a fitness food, yet its nutritional value is poor because of its sugar or saturated fat content,” he says. Therefore, he urges consumers to consider whether they need any supplement at all. “Many individuals can get their necessary amounts of protein through various sources including beans, soy products, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy products and lean meat sources,” he further adds.

What to note

Dr Chirag warns heart disease patients to exercise special caution when using substances that contain stimulants and caffeine if they suffer from palpitations or uncontrolled high blood pressure. This is because some caffeine supplements can increase blood pressure and heart rate.

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Lastly, he points out that people with kidney problems, diabetes, or other diseases should consult their doctors about high-protein nutrition plans or protein supplements, since each person may have different protein needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.