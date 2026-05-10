‘Are bones wet? They must be, right? Is the circulatory system not a closed system?’

It’s the kind of question that makes you pause mid-scroll. On Quora, someone asked: “Are bones wet? They must be, right? Why? Is the circulatory system not a closed system?” It sounds simple, but the answer reveals just how misunderstood our own bodies can be. Curious, we decided to reach out to experts and solve the mystery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Not dry structures, but living organs

“Human bones are not the dry, hard structures that skeleton models imply. They are living organs, dynamic, moist, vascular, and metabolically active during your whole life,” clarifies Dr Vivek Mahajan, Chief of Joint Replacement and HOD–Orthopedics at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital.