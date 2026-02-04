Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage ‘trauma’, struggles of first pregnancy: ‘Was feeling pukish for 8 months, lost so much weight’; Parmeet Sethi says had ‘no clue’

Lately, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been revisiting their lives and journeys on their YouTube channel. Reflecting on life after four years of marriage, Archana shared, “I had conceived after four years in the marriage. But I couldn’t carry the pregnancy. I was working on a film that Sachin Pilgaonkar was directing. I had a miscarriage. For me, that was a very big shock because I wanted to have kids. I had to request Sachin to cancel two days of shooting,” recalled Archana.

Parmeet chipped in, “Since I saw the stress and trauma that you went through, I said, it’s not needed. I don’t want kids. I was very happy in the relationship.”

Archana shared her side of the story, “I was 34 then. I thought I wouldn’t be able to have kids. The idea of egg freezing and all has only recently started. We had no clue. We are talking about the 90s.”

Talking about her first actual pregnancy, Archana told Parmeet, “My father had passed away. I found out I was pregnant. I didn’t understand what was happening. I felt really bad when I had to keep something up in a cupboard. I felt really angry with you. You didn’t know what was happening. I climbed on a chair to lift something…but you said, I will hold the chair…you go up. Mere hisaab se Aaryamann yeh karey, main thappad maarungi usse. Main bolungi tu khursi par chad; let Yogi hold the chair if no one is around. (If my son were to do something like this, I would give him a tight slap and ask him to climb on the chair)” the 63-year-old expressed, to which Parmeet shared, “I had no clue”.

Archana also reflected on how she was independent all her life, but needed emotional support during the challenging time of pregnancy, which she felt she didn’t receive from Parmeet. She went on to detail her health struggles. “I was very independent. I was physically very strong. But emotionally, you are only a woman. With so many changes happening in the body, you also have no clue what is happening. You are told that you feel nausea only in the first 3-4 months of pregnancy, but I felt nausea for 8 months. I was sick for eight months. I used to have an allergy to smells. Even the smell of soap. It’s like you are an animal that can smell every scent in the world. It was not a pleasant experience at all. And I lost so much weight. I became half my weight, whereas you are expected to put on weight during pregnancy. This was the first pregnancy.”

While pregnancy is often painted as a glowing, happy phase, real experiences can look very different. Pregnancy is not the same for everyone. Dr Richa Bharadwaj, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, concurred that while many expect nausea to settle after the first three months, some women experience it much longer. “For a few, the feeling of constant nausea can stretch well into later months. This happens because pregnancy hormones remain high, and the body stays extra sensitive. It doesn’t mean something is wrong, but it can be exhausting,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Why do smells suddenly become unbearable during pregnancy?

Pregnancy sharpens the sense of smell. “Even mild scents like soap, food, perfume or cleaning products can feel overwhelming. The brain reacts more strongly to odours due to hormonal changes, and this can trigger nausea instantly. Many women start avoiding kitchens, public places, or even their usual skincare products during this phase,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Can constant nausea lead to weight loss instead of weight gain?

Yes, and this often worries women. “When eating becomes difficult, and vomiting is frequent, weight loss can happen. While mild weight changes may not be harmful, ongoing inability to eat or drink properly needs attention,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Some women glow, others struggle. “Both experiences are valid. Severe nausea, smell aversion, or exhaustion are not signs of weakness. Asking for support, resting without guilt, and speaking openly about symptoms helps reduce anxiety and isolation,” asserted Dr Bharadwaj.

If nausea is constant, weight keeps dropping, or even fluids don’t stay down, it’s important to seek help. Small adjustments, symptom control and emotional reassurance can make a big difference.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.