‘Mummy abhi chal rahi hai’: Archana Puran Singh says she eats dinner by 6.30 pm, walks for 10 minutes after that

Archana Puran Singh was recently seen pacing at home post-dinner. “Mummy abhi chal rahi hai room mein (Mom is now walking in the room),” apprised her son Aaryamann Sethi on his YouTube vlog.

Sharing her new routine, Singh said, “I have done this new thing. Eating dinner by 6-6.30 pm…and then you have to walk for 10 minutes after you eat.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the actor’s candid admission, we asked an expert how walking post-meals, especially dinner, helps.