Healthy eating: Here’s what makes arbi a ‘wonderful gift of nature’

A seasonal produce, arbi, is not only delicious but also comes with a host of health benefits. Also known as taro root, this vegetable is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, antioxidants, and fiber.

Calling it a “wonderful gift of nature”, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and wrote, “Have you ever eaten this delicious food – Taro root, also known as arbi in Hindi? Well, this wonderful gift of nature not just brings good taste but also a world of health benefits to the plate.”

Agreed Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutrition expert, who said that “Arbi, when eaten in a limited amount, is very good for weight loss. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, it helps to build immunity.” She further suggested that the healthiest way to eat this root vegetable is by boiling it and making a salad. “Since it is a complex carbohydrate, it should not be combined with oil, and hence frying should be avoided,” she shared.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra went on to list its benefits!

May help control blood pressure: Although taro root is a starchy vegetable, it contains two types of carbohydrates that are beneficial for blood sugar management: fiber and resistant starch, which help slow down the digestion, thus, preventing large blood sugar spikes after meals.

Offers anti-cancer properties: Taro root contains plant-based compounds called polyphenols that have various health benefits, including the potential to reduce cancer risk. The main polyphenol found in taro root is quercetin, that protects your body from excessive free radical damage that has been linked to cancer.

Supports gut health: The fiber and resistant starch in taro root are fermented by gut bacteria to form short-chain fatty acids, which may protect against colon cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Better eye health: Antioxidants like beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin present in taro root strengthen eyesight and promote general eye health. These antioxidants slow down the ageing of cells present in the eyes that may cause macular degeneration and cataract.

