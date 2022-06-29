scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Healthy eating: Here’s what makes arbi a ‘wonderful gift of nature’

Taro root "not just brings good taste but also a world of health benefits to the plate," nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 7:00:02 pm
Taro root can be used to make plethora of dishes (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A seasonal produce, arbi, is not only delicious but also comes with a host of health benefits. Also known as taro root, this vegetable is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, antioxidants, and fiber.

Calling it a “wonderful gift of nature”, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram and wrote, “Have you ever eaten this delicious food – Taro root, also known as arbi in Hindi? Well, this wonderful gift of nature not just brings good taste but also a world of health benefits to the plate.”

ALSO READ |Healthy eating: Four plant-based foods you can add to your diet

Agreed Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutrition expert, who said that “Arbi, when eaten in a limited amount, is very good for weight loss. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, it helps to build immunity.” She further suggested that the healthiest way to eat this root vegetable is by boiling it and making a salad. “Since it is a complex carbohydrate, it should not be combined with oil, and hence frying should be avoided,” she shared.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra went on to list its benefits!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

May help control blood pressure: Although taro root is a starchy vegetable, it contains two types of carbohydrates that are beneficial for blood sugar management: fiber and resistant starch, which help slow down the digestion, thus, preventing large blood sugar spikes after meals.

Offers anti-cancer properties: Taro root contains plant-based compounds called polyphenols that have various health benefits, including the potential to reduce cancer risk. The main polyphenol found in taro root is quercetin, that protects your body from excessive free radical damage that has been linked to cancer.

Also Read | |Nutritionist suggests 10 winter superfoods for ‘bone health, immunity, good skin and hair’

Supports gut health: The fiber and resistant starch in taro root are fermented by gut bacteria to form short-chain fatty acids, which may protect against colon cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Better eye health: Antioxidants like beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin present in taro root strengthen eyesight and promote general eye health. These antioxidants slow down the ageing of cells present in the eyes that may cause macular degeneration and cataract.

Best of Express Premium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Moscow Fashion Week, Moscow Fashion Week 2022, fashion at Moscow, fashion week at Moscow, Russia capital, Fashion Week in Zaryadye Park, Fashion week, Moscow fashion week images, Moscow fashion week gallery, lifestyle gallery, indian express news
Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the Russian capital
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement