Here’s what makes apricot ‘one of the healthiest fruits in the world’

Experts always recommend including seasonal fruits and vegetables in one’s diet. This is because “seasonal fruits are perhaps one of the best additions you can make to your diet,” according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra. And one such summer fruit is the apricot — an absolute must-have in the sweltering months.

“Talking about apricots, a seasonal fruit is one of the healthiest fruits in the world, overpowered with a dense nutrient profile offering a ton of health benefits,” the expert captioned her post on Instagram.

Take a look.

Here’s why apricots should be part of your diet.

Healthy vision

Apricots boast of multiple compounds that are essential for eye health, including vitamins A and E. Vitamin A plays a vital role in preventing night blindness, while vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that enters your eyes directly to protect them from free radical damage. Apricot is an excellent source of ß-carotene, the main carotenoid that is a precursor of vitamin A and confers orange colour to the fruits.

Augments heart health

Phenolic components in apricots i.e. chlorogenic acid, ß-carotene and lycopene prevent the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and thus improve the antioxidative status of the body. Plus, the potassium content in the fruit balances the electrolyte levels in our system, keeping our heart muscles in order. Also, the dietary fibre in apricots is effective in reducing LDL cholesterol by binding bile acids or cholesterol during intraluminal micelles formation; decreasing the content of cholesterol in liver cells and increasing clearance of LDL cholesterol

Reduces the risk of liver steatosis

Hepatic steatosis is mainly resulted from the intra-cytoplasmic accumulation of neutral fats in the liver tissues and is called fatty liver disease (FLD). The occurrence of this disease in the general population may further lead to steatohepatitis, advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis. Apricot has been shown to be effective in curing hepatic steatosis.

