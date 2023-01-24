How Apple prioritises health with their innovations that are ‘grounded in science’

The pandemic made everyone take their health seriously. As such, more people adopted a fitness-oriented lifestyle and made use of tech-based innovations to enhance their fitness journeys. In keeping with the same, Apple too has always prioritised health by introducing “a wide array of innovative features to help our users take care of their health every day, across fitness, heart health, mobility, sleep, menstrual health, safety and more”. The multinational technology company also came up with a detailed report on how iPhone and Apple Watch have helped many through their “actionable, science-based insights”. Talking about all this and more will be Dr Sumbul Desai, VP of Health at Apple, in a fireside chat with Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals at BioAsia (Hyderabad) on Saturday, Feb 25 at 10:30am.

Apple, which recently released iOS 16 and watch OS 9, uses advanced sensor-based technology, iPhone and its flagship watch cover 17 areas of health and fitness, from heart health and sleep to mobility and women’s health. The advances in tracking, storing, analysing, and visualising health data allow patients to gain insights into their health between doctors’ visits and to be alerted when they should discuss something with their doctor. “Apple’s work to advance health is grounded in the belief that all innovation in health should be grounded in science. Today, Apple’s advanced features and technologies are empowering researchers around the world to collect data more frequently and at a broader scale than ever before, so they can continue to move science forward.

In the July 2022-report titled ‘Empowering people to live a healthier day’, Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Apple, noted that “Our vision for the future is to continue to create science-based technology that equips people with even more information and acts as an intelligent guardian for their health, so they’re no longer passengers on their own health journey. Instead, we want people to be firmly in the driver’s seat with meaningful, actionable insights.

BioAsia is an annual international event focused on Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Pharma, Medtech and Healthtech sectors and has been hosted in Hyderabad by Government of Telangana. BioAsia 2023, the 20th edition of Telangana’s annual flagship event is scheduled for Feb 24-26, 2023 at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!