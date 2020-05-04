ABC for health: Why apple, beetroot and carrot juice is good for immunity

How about building immunity in a flavoursome way? (Source: File Photo) How about building immunity in a flavoursome way? (Source: File Photo)

Given the growing focus on immunity and the need to stay fit, it is a good idea to fall back on vegetables and fruits owing to their many health benefits. And what better than beetroot and carrots along with some apples? If you too are looking for an effective and tasty immunity booster, let us tell you that the combination makes for an appetising drink that should be had at least once a day. From boosting immunity to giving the skin a natural glow, the combination of apples, beetroots and carrots have varied health benefits that should not be neglected.

Here’s how the combination is powerful

*Beetroots and carrots together help relieve constipation by stimulating the metabolic system. The phyto-nutrients in these veggies help improve digestion due to the presence of fibre that helps keep the gut healthy.

*The flavourful combination also helps balance the blood sugar levels. This, in turn, helps keep the heart healthy. But how? Beetroot and carrot contain lutein, beta-carotene and alpha that are nutrients which are good for the heart.

*Considering there are four ways to push out toxins from one’s body — fat soluble toxins through the liver, water soluble toxins through the kidney, undigested toxins through the intestines and metabolic toxins through the skin — this detox drink works on all these toxins and helps clean all these organs.

*The combination is considered good for the eyes as it protects them from dryness and tiredness, usually caused by long exposure to screens. The high vitamin A content strengthens the ciliary muscles of the eyes that are responsible for adjusting the focal length of the eye lens.

*The ABC drink helps the skin glow and also makes it spotless — so you can bid adieu to blemishes, black spots, acne or pimples and even blackheads. Vitamin A in the vegetables is known for its anti-aging properties while the beta-carotene in the carrot acts as an antioxidant which slows down the ageing of cells.

*With minimum calories, the drink helps boost energy levels while satiating hunger pangs. The drink has a low glycemic index and is super rich in fibre; an ideal combination for weight loss.

*The drink helps in detoxification of vital organs and promotes blood purification which reflects on skin health and protects the skin from ageing by fighting against free radicals. It also increases the production of red blood cells, hence increasing haemoglobin levels in the body.

Time to give it a shot?

Here’s the recipe from chef Anshu Raj, Caterspoint

Immune Booster Juice

Ingredients

300g – Beetroot

300g – Carrot

100g – Apple

1/2tsp – Lemon

Ice cubes for chilling and cold servings

Salt according to taste, optional

Method

*Cut the beetroot, carrot and apple, and squeeze out the juice in a juicer.

*Blend it well and strain to remove all the fibre.

*The pulp itself is rich in fibre.

*Add half a teaspoon of lemon juice and salt to taste.

*Mix it and serve chilled.

We tried it and loved it. How about you?

