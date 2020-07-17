Anushka Sharma practices this ancient Ayurvedic dental hygiene technique; know about it here

Oil pulling is also known as Kavala and Gandusha, the actor shared. (Photos: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Oil pulling is also known as Kavala and Gandusha, the actor shared. (Photos: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The current health crisis has made us reconsider our choices and switch to healthier habits. While some of us are consuming immunity-boosting drinks, many others are exercising regularly and eating healthy to maintain good health and overall wellbeing. So it is not surprising that actors too have jumped on the health and wellness bandwagon; and Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram post is proof.

Sharing cute pictures of herself with her dog, the Pari actor recently revealed her morning ritual of ‘oil pulling’. If you are wondering what it is all about, check out her post below.

“Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘kavala’ or ‘gandusha’, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out”, she captioned the post. As per the Ministry of Ayush, “Oil pulling (gandusha) has been used to prevent decay, oral odour, gum bleeding, dryness of throat, cracked lips and for strengthening the teeth, gums and the jaw. It is a simple daily regimen, which when done routinely, enhances the senses, brings about a feeling of freshness and maintains clarity in the voice.”

Just like gandusha, kavala involves the same procedure except you can briskly swish the liquid in your mouth i.e move it briskly and spit it out after about 30 seconds. Popular oils that can be used to practice this Ayurveda dental regime are coconut, sunflower, sesame, palm and even olive oil.

Benefits of oil pulling

As Anushka says in her Instagram post, “This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body.” Oil pulling is said to have various positive outcomes for the body and not just your oral cavity. Gandusha can help one in dealing with migraines, inflammation of the throat along with impure skin, fatigue and dullness.

Regular oil pulling also results in reduced plaque along with a reduction in periodontal diseases and heals wounds as well.

Will you try this method?

