Decoding Anushka Sharma’s protein-packed mid-day snack

Anushka Sharma often shares tidbits from her day-to-day life including details about her fitness, fashion, travels, and even food indulgences. In a similar vein, the actor recently shared a picture of her mid-day snack that looked yummy and came packed with a dose of protein.

Her mid-day snack comprised a nutritious combination of pumpkin seed powder, almond powder, cashew powder, berries, Greek yoghurt, and honey. The combination hinted at Anushka Sharma‘s protein-powered diet, as she shoots for her next film Chakda Xpress in which she essays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Take a look.

Anushka Sharma’s snack contains a power-packed combination; know more (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma’s snack contains a power-packed combination; know more (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

Enlisting the benefits of the ingredients, nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla told indianexpress.com,

*”Berries are fantastic antioxidants that help to lower inflammation, and are amazing for brain health, too. A must-have everyday,” she said.

*Pumpkin is a good source of zinc, and is excellent for skin health (zinc is needed for the production of new healthy skin cells).

*Almonds are rich in good fats. “hence, they make for a great snack, especially for balancing blood sugar levels, lowering LDL cholesterol, and are also rich in vitamin E that helps with great skin,” she elucidated.

*Cashew or cashew powder contains good fats and is a good source of copper that assist in collagen support.

*Greek yoghurt has low fat and no sugar. “Yoghurt is usually high on good bacteria and works great for gut health if dairy suits your body,” said Chawla.

“This is a rainbow of foods on a platter, and looks really healthy and neat. But how we combine these, along with ‘who’ is having them and for ‘ what purpose’ is important,” said Anupama Menon, certified nutritionist and food coach, founder and director of Right Living.

She listed a few combinations that one can make from the list, depending on their nutrition needs

Combination 1

Advertisement

For someone who has just started out on a health journey and may have a lot of fat to lose:

*Blend the berries and Greek yoghurt together along with a banana as a breakfast option, or just the berries, banana, and a dash of honey for a mid-meal option. Why? “Your body needs to digest the different food groups efficiently, so minimise the combinations and refrain from combining too many foods at once. Greek yoghurt lends protein to the breakfast, and berries the much-desired slow-burning carbs and antioxidants. For mid-meal, the smoothie could actually cut down hunger pangs that usually hit mid evening,” Menon told indianexpress.com.

Also on Anushka Sharma | Anushka Sharma enjoys this delicious South Indian dish; would you like to have it for breakfast today?

Combination 2

Advertisement

For someone who is midway on their fitness journey, and has already lost fat

A teaspoon pumpkin seeds, known for their good fats and ability to tide over sugar cravings, with 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, which lends protein, makes for a nutritious combination. Another good option could be the berries drizzled with 1.5 tsp raw honey. “You’ve got your bout of antioxidants and the honey to cut into the sourness, lending a tingling sweet-sour sensation. Perfect midday snack!” Menon suggested.

These vitamin-packed fruits make a great snack. (Source: Pexels) These vitamin-packed fruits make a great snack. (Source: Pexels)

Combination 3

For someone who has achieved their health goals but needs to continue engaging with a healthy routine and make exciting combos to keep him/her going –

Take 1/2 cup berries, yoghurt, 2 teaspoon almond powder, 1 teaspoon cashew powder and blend them together for a great pre-workout snack. Another combination could be two teaspoon of almond powder, two teaspoon pumpkin powder, and 1.5 teaspoon raw honey in a glass of hot organic milk for a post-workout or even a late-night beverage.

Combination 4

Advertisement

For someone at this stage of their journey, combining the berries with yoghurt, and a teaspoon each of all the nuts/seeds would also be beneficial. “A great breakfast would be a berry smoothie with berries, yoghurt, seeds, and nut powders topped with 1 teaspoon of chia seeds. This could be had with one whole wheat toast slice and an egg. Super powerful breakfast to kick off one’s day!” Menon shared.

Advertisement

According to Menon, the above ingredients have “wonderful nutrients, fats, and some amount of protein” that are needed for your body. “They also have antioxidants to protect your body. But combining them right is key! Never overdo combinations. The right combinations will help your body absorb the food and translate the nutrients for specific body functions more effectively,” Menon said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!