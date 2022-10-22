Anushka Sharma enjoys ‘Jhalmuri and amrood’ for breakfast; here’s why a light, filling meal is good to kickstart your day

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Kolkata for the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, shared a few glimpses of enjoying the city’s famous street food jhalmuri, consisting of a mix of puffed rice spiced up with condiments and vegetables like onion and tomato, in a newspaper cone. She also shared that the Kolkata chaat staple was accompanied by the humble amrood or guava which comprised her breakfast for the day.

Take a look.

Anushka Sharma enjoys jhalmuri in Kolkata (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma enjoys jhalmuri in Kolkata (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

The actor wrote, “Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

While you may think that breakfast is extremely light and boring, dietitian Gauri Anand, a clinical nutritionist and diabetic educator, believes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. “Starting your day with a healthy breakfast will help you to maintain energy, feed off hunger attacks and in the process, also lose weight,” she mentioned.

Apart from the weight and fitness goals, not eating breakfast can also cause increased bouts of acidity. The lack of fuel such as glucose will go to the brain and lead to a decrease in the functioning of the brain cells—which is why you may experience headaches and dizziness when you haven’t eaten in a while, she elaborated in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

So, how does a light breakfast help?

Eating a well-rounded meal in the morning with nutrient-dense foods like eggs, dairy, whole grains and fruit can help fill you up while also keeping energy levels high, Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head, Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott’s Nutrition business told indianexpress.com.

According to WebMD, guava is known to be loaded with nutrients such that it has more vitamin C than oranges. So, it works on your gut health. Tanvi S Chiplunkar, senior dietician at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai said guava is a “good source of dietary fibre” which is useful in maintaining blood sugar levels. “The fibre in the tropical fruit also helps ease symptoms of constipation, that many complain of in the dry chilly weather,” she added.

Per celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, breakfast:

*Kickstarts your day with a nutritious meal

*Prevents headaches and acidity during the day

*Optimises micro-nutrient delivery and assimilation, especially important for people with low vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron

*Ensures that your cortisol levels stay in a balanced state (reduces stress)

*Prevents binge eating and overeating later in the day

*Reduces the need to consume stimulants like tea, coffee, cigarettes, and chocolates

*Allows for the growth of diverse gut bacteria

She explained, in an earlier post on Instagram, that people who should never skip breakfast are:

*Children

*Women with irregular periods

*Those who workout in the morning

*People with stressful jobs

*People with low immunity

*Athletes

