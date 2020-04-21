Anushka Sharma reveals she starts her day with immunity boosters; time to take note

Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse into her daily routine to pump up immunity. (Source: File Photo) Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse into her daily routine to pump up immunity. (Source: File Photo)

In the wake of the pandemic, a lot of people have taken to talking about immunity-boosting measures and how it is important to keep the immune system functioning in the long run. From haldi to pepper, desi condiments and spices have been considered to be effective in keeping seasonal troubles away. While research is ongoing when it comes to fighting COVID-19, nonetheless, there is no harm in including a few immunity boosters in one’s regular diet. Actor Anushka Sharma who has been sharing tidbits from her lockdown days along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, shared how she starts her day with essential immunity boosters.

The PK actor revealed through Instagram stories that turmeric, lemon water and alkaline water are her go-to picks.

Here’s how they help in boosting one’s immunity.

Turmeric or haldi

Anushka Sharma kick-starts her morning with haldi. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story) Anushka Sharma kick-starts her morning with haldi. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story)

Haldi is well-known for internal healing, curing wounds, and improving immunity and virility owing to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Being anti-bacterial in nature, turmeric is also known to keep infections at bay, while also cleansing the blood and thereby helping the skin glow.

Turmeric is safe for consumption, but the active component of turmeric, known as curcumin, is slightly difficult to absorb. Though most people can tolerate turmeric, some might find that it doesn’t agree with their stomach. Others could have allergies. It’s advised to start with a smaller dosage, after consulting an expert.

Lemon water

Anushka Sharma’s desi nuske to keep fighting fit. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story) Anushka Sharma’s desi nuske to keep fighting fit. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story)

Squeezing some lemon juice in lukewarm water is said to help balance the pH levels in the body that keep the body’s temperature levels in check. Along with vitamin C, lemons are also a rich source of potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. As a cleansing agent, it helps flush out toxins from the liver. The anti-inflammatory properties of lemon help in fighting respiratory infections, inflammation of the tonsils and sore throat. Besides that, lemon water helps keep the electrolyte-levels in the body in check and keeps it hydrated.

Alkaline water

Anushka includes alkaline water in her regular diet. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story) Anushka includes alkaline water in her regular diet. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Story)

Alkaline water/water with raised pH levels/ionised water is said to be effective in keeping acids of the body in check. While it is said to be a controversial practice, it is argued that alkaline water, with its pH level of 8 or 9 which is above the ph level of tap water at 7, can help people with acidity neutralise the juices in the body. Besides, the proponents say that such water has various minerals like calcium and magnesium both of which are essential for bone health. The water is also said to prevent the growth of free radicals in the body which can rush up the ageing process.

The alkaline nature of the water is achieved by using faucet attachments or additives or special filters.

A three-year survival study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information suggested how “mice watered with alkaline water showed a better survival than control mice”. Another study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition has claimed a significant difference in the whole blood viscosity after consuming high pH water as compared to regular water after a strenuous workout.

What does your morning routine look like?

